Heavy rains, thunderstorm warning for Kerala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SMITHA N
Published Oct 13, 2020, 1:57 pm IST
Updated Oct 13, 2020, 1:57 pm IST
Heavy rains forecast for Kerala for next few days
A person takes a view of the beach on a rainy day. — AP representational pic
Several parts of Kerala are receiving moderate to heavy rains since Sunday which will continue for the next four days under the influence of the depression lies over the Bay of Bengal. The depression is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Narsapur and Visakhapatanam by Tuesday. This will further intensify the rainfall in southern states according to private weather agency metbeat weather.

Many places in Kasargod, Kannur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram will get heavy rains till Wednesday. Coastal regions will also receive brief spells of heavy downpour.

 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Thiruvananthapuram has forecast heavy rainfall and thunderstorm for Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep for next four days. As per the forecast, heavy rain and thunderstorms are likely at isolated places of Odisha, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, coastal part of Karnataka and Kerala for next five days.

The IMD has issued warning to fishermen of Kerala and Karnataka coasts against venturing into sea as squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 Kmph is likely to prevail over these coasts.

According to metbeat weather, the deep depression located off the Andhra Pradesh coast is likely to enter the Arabian Sea after crossing the coast and moving in north-western direction in the coming days. This will further delay the retreat of southwest monsoon from the country and will intensify rains in southern states. Onset of the northeast monsoon will also be delayed due to this, according to the private weather agency.

 

