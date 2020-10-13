Deep depression crosses Kakinada coast in AP

Bangladeshi merchant vessel M.V.MAA , 80mtrs of length has lost both her anchors and drifted aground on the beach due to cyclonic depression at the Bay of Bengal, near Tenneti Park in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. — Murali Krishna photo

Visakhapatnam: The deep depression in West Central Bay of Bengal, which left a trail of destruction leaving three dead, crossed the Andhra Pradesh Coast near Kakinada between 6.30 and 7.30 on Tuesday, according to the Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam.

A car carrying three passengers washed away between Tuni in East Godavari district and Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam. The car got stranded when water was flowing above the road. While the couple could be saved by people, an elderly woman travelling with them died due to drowning. On Monday, boulders crashed into a house in Visakhapatnam killing a pregnant woman and her three year old son.

High velocity winds, which accompanied the rain, snapped the anchors of merchant vessel Maa of Bangladesh which was waiting to be berthed at Visakhapatnam Port. The vessel drifted towards the north and ran aground near Tenneti Park on the beach road.

During the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 on Tuesday, Yanam recorded the highest rainfall with 25 cms, followed by Amalapuram 18 cms, Tadepallegudem and Nuzvid 18 cms each and Visakhapatnam 8 cm.