search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, In Other News

Founder of D Shankar IAS Academy dead

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 13, 2018, 3:15 am IST
Updated Oct 13, 2018, 3:15 am IST
They broke the door open and rushed him to St. Isabel’s hospital in Mylapore, late on Thursday night, where he was declared brought dead.
On Thursday night, after a quarrel, he locked himself in a room and allegedly hanged himself, police said.
 On Thursday night, after a quarrel, he locked himself in a room and allegedly hanged himself, police said.

Chennai: The founder and CEO of Shankar IAS Academy, D. Shankar allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his residence in Mylapore here, on Thursday night.

The 45-year-old professor took this extreme step due to personal reasons, sources say. Shankar and his wife are said to have had some issues for the last few months. On Thursday night, after a quarrel, he locked himself in a room and allegedly hanged himself, police said.

 

His wife who knocked on the door to find no answer alerted Shankar’s friends. They broke the door open and rushed him to St. Isabel’s hospital in Mylapore, late on Thursday night, where he was declared brought dead. His body was then taken to Royapettah government hospital for post-mortem.

The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem, and was kept in Shankar IAS Academy’s main premises at Shanthi Colony in Anna Nagar, where thousands of grieving students gathered to pay their last respects to their professor. The news of his death shocked his students, who poured their grief and tributes on social media.    

Tags: post-mortem, d. shankar, shankar ias academy
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mahindra Marazzo, Scorpio, XUV500 and more now available on lease

The Mahindra Marazzo as well as cars like the TUV300 and Scorpio can be leased from now onwards.
 

Investor wealth shoots up by Rs 2.98 lakh crore as stocks rally

Investor wealth soared by Rs 2.98 lakh crore on Friday as the BSE benchmark index zoomed over 700 points, largely in tandem with rebounding global markets. (Photo: PTI)
 

Software engineers most sought-after by companies in India: study

Software engineers and app developers are among the most sought-after professionals by companies across sectors in the country, says a report by professional networking platform LinkedIn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Will cause third World War if I join politics: Indra Nooyi

PepsiCo's India-born former CEO Indra Nooyi
 

Toddler loses eye to rare cancer after mum noticed she couldn't see while playing

Treatments were unsuccessful and Alice was forced to have her eye removed in June.
 

2018 Ford Aspire facelift vs Maruti Dzire: variants comparison

We will be comparing respective variants priced the closest for a fair comparison. Let’s see which one offers better value for your money.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

KIA motors to start production

KIA Motors Corporation logo.

Nagarhole National park officials blame PWD for death of tusker

Accusing the PWD of ignoring its letter of June 18, 2015 after an Indian Gaur was run down in its ranges, the park officials say had it built the speed-breakers and signages requested for then, the lives of many other animals could have been saved.

KJ Alphons' picture from Kerala relief camp starts hilarious Twitter challenge

Minister KJ Alphons stayed at the Changanassery SB high school camp. (Photo: Facebook)

TN doctors remove 33.5 kg tumour from woman's stomach, aim for world record

Doctors claimed that a world record has been set as they have already got approval and certification from Indian Book of Records and Asian Book of Records. (Photo: ANI)

Mamata Banerjee writes Durga Puja theme song in Kolkata

Banerjee said that the lyrics aimed to bring back the spirit of 'agomoni' (traditional Bengali songs invoking the goddess) songs in theme music once again. (Photo: File | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham