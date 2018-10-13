Founder of D Shankar IAS Academy dead

On Thursday night, after a quarrel, he locked himself in a room and allegedly hanged himself, police said.

Chennai: The founder and CEO of Shankar IAS Academy, D. Shankar allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his residence in Mylapore here, on Thursday night.

The 45-year-old professor took this extreme step due to personal reasons, sources say. Shankar and his wife are said to have had some issues for the last few months. On Thursday night, after a quarrel, he locked himself in a room and allegedly hanged himself, police said.

His wife who knocked on the door to find no answer alerted Shankar’s friends. They broke the door open and rushed him to St. Isabel’s hospital in Mylapore, late on Thursday night, where he was declared brought dead. His body was then taken to Royapettah government hospital for post-mortem.

The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem, and was kept in Shankar IAS Academy’s main premises at Shanthi Colony in Anna Nagar, where thousands of grieving students gathered to pay their last respects to their professor. The news of his death shocked his students, who poured their grief and tributes on social media.