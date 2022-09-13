  
Nation Other News 13 Sep 2022 Submit report on err ...
Nation, In Other News

Submit report on errant pubs, Telangana HC tells top cops

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VAMSHI VUJJINIDHARA
Published Sep 13, 2022, 12:10 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2022, 1:33 pm IST
Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)
 Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed police commissioners of Hyderabad city, Rachakonda and Cyberabad to file a report on the action taken against managements of pubs that were playing music beyond the permitted time — 10 pm — and beyond the permitted decibel levels within two weeks.

If the police implements the rule concerning time limit, all pubs in the city would have to go silent by 10 pm.

Justice Lalitha Kanneganti asked the three police commissioners if pubs and bars had obtained licences, including NOC from the fire department, municipal corporations and a blueprint of the site approved by the town planning department.

He sought the GHMC commissioner to spell out the parameters required before granting trade licences to pubs and bars in residential areas. Justice Kanneganti Lalitha was dealing with a petition filed by Venkata Ramana Suryadevara, president of Jubilee Hills residents clean and green.

Association and another filed by B. Subhash Reddy and five others, from the same society. They were aggrieved by the unbearable noise from the pubs late into the nights. They said that the pub customers park their vehicles in front of their houses. When the petitions were filed in 2021, Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy had issued notices to officials of all concerned departments asking them to file their contentions.

Notices were also sent to pubs operating in Jubilee Hills, including 800 Jubilee, Farzi Café, Amnesia Lounge Bar, Hylife Brewing company, Daily dose bar hop, Dirty Martini Kitchen and Cocktail bar, Broadway, the brewery, Makoberen World coffee and Heart Cup coffee etc. In their response, officials filed their submissions stating that action had been initiated against all violators.

On Monday, Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so. He wanted to know the closure time of the establishments and the decibel levels that were permitted under the CP Act Noise control Act. The matters were adjourned to September 26.

...
Tags: bars and pubs, jubilee hills, hyderabad news, telangana news, noise contol act
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The East Godavari police told the media that the couple was harassed and insulted by two loan apps -- Hundi Loan and Speed Loan -- and the arrested persons were behind the two apps. (Representational Image)

7 arrested in couple suicide and loan app harassment case

US Consul General Jennifer Larson. (Image: US Consulate)

US appoints new US Consul General in Hyderabad

On the happiness expressed by Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, Owaisi felt that it does not befit a person holding an important position in the government. (Photo | Frederick M. Asher - Britannica)

Owaisi draws Gyanvapi parallel to Babri Masjid

The court sentenced them under section IPC 302, read with 34. It examined 19 witnesses produced by the prosecution.(Representational image/DC)

Life term to 4 in a murder case



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

SC to hear on Oct 31 pleas challenging constitutional validity of CAA

A bench comprising Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justice S R Bhat noted the matter will be referred to a three-judge bench. (Photo: ANI)

Disengagement process in Gogra-Hotsprings area going as per schedule: Army chief

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande addresses the first Indian Army Logistics seminar, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Jagan’s call for monthly audit on schools revamped under Nadu-Nedu

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inspects school bags during a meting with officials. (DC)

Centre, states trying to control spread of Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle: PM

Greater Noida: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit (IDF WDS) 2022, at India Expo Centre & Mart in Greater Noida, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Govt deputes CISF to provide security consultancy for Kashi Vishwanath temple

Kashi Vishwanath Dham decorated with 'diyas' ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Varanasi. (Image: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->