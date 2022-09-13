Submit report on errant pubs, Telangana HC tells top cops

Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed police commissioners of Hyderabad city, Rachakonda and Cyberabad to file a report on the action taken against managements of pubs that were playing music beyond the permitted time — 10 pm — and beyond the permitted decibel levels within two weeks.

If the police implements the rule concerning time limit, all pubs in the city would have to go silent by 10 pm.

Justice Lalitha Kanneganti asked the three police commissioners if pubs and bars had obtained licences, including NOC from the fire department, municipal corporations and a blueprint of the site approved by the town planning department.

He sought the GHMC commissioner to spell out the parameters required before granting trade licences to pubs and bars in residential areas. Justice Kanneganti Lalitha was dealing with a petition filed by Venkata Ramana Suryadevara, president of Jubilee Hills residents clean and green.

Association and another filed by B. Subhash Reddy and five others, from the same society. They were aggrieved by the unbearable noise from the pubs late into the nights. They said that the pub customers park their vehicles in front of their houses. When the petitions were filed in 2021, Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy had issued notices to officials of all concerned departments asking them to file their contentions.

Notices were also sent to pubs operating in Jubilee Hills, including 800 Jubilee, Farzi Café, Amnesia Lounge Bar, Hylife Brewing company, Daily dose bar hop, Dirty Martini Kitchen and Cocktail bar, Broadway, the brewery, Makoberen World coffee and Heart Cup coffee etc. In their response, officials filed their submissions stating that action had been initiated against all violators.

On Monday, Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so. He wanted to know the closure time of the establishments and the decibel levels that were permitted under the CP Act Noise control Act. The matters were adjourned to September 26.