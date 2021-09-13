Nation Current Affairs 13 Sep 2021 SI shot dead by mili ...
Nation, Current Affairs

SI shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 13, 2021, 7:26 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2021, 7:36 am IST
Reinforcements from J&K police and CRPF laid siege to a number of localities in Khanyar and began searches for the assailants
Police personnel carry the coffin of a police officer who died during an attack on Indian security personnel by suspected militants in downtown Srinagar, at the police headquarters in Srinagar on September 12, 2021. (TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)
 Police personnel carry the coffin of a police officer who died during an attack on Indian security personnel by suspected militants in downtown Srinagar, at the police headquarters in Srinagar on September 12, 2021. (TAUSEEF MUSTAFA / AFP)

Srinagar: A police sub-inspector was shot dead by suspected militants in Srinagar on Sunday afternoon, prompting the security forces to launch a search operation close to the shootout site to catch the assailants dead or alive.

The police and witnesses said that gunmen-possibly two in number- emerged from a dark alley and fired on a police (naka) party. The CCTV footage of the incident shows a militant shooting Arshid Ahmad at least twice from behind from point-blank range, they said. He succumbed to his injuries at Srinagar’s Sher-i-Kas-hmir Institute of Medical Sciences, the officials said. Medical superintendent Dr Farooq Jan said the cop sustained critical wounds and breathed his last “soon after doctors began attending on him”.

 

Reinforcements from J&K police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) laid siege to a number of localities in Khanyar and began searches for the assailants.

J&K’s DGP Dilbag Singh said that the militants involved in the killing of the police official in Khanyar area have been identified.

Talking to reporters at the of wreath laying ceremony of the slain police official at Srinagar’s District Police Lines, he said that all the previous modules of militants involved in pistol shooting were wiped out, while it seems that a new group has been formed.

 

“I would not like to disclose about the outfit or module behind today's attack but the perpetrators have been identified and will be brought to justice soon,” he said.

He added that SI Arshid Ahmed was committed to his duties and his loss was a big loss to the police family.

Meanwhile, an encounter has been under way since Sunday morning between militants and security forces in  Upper Barote  area of Thanamandi area of J&K's frontier  Rajouri district.

The officials in Jammu said that the security forces including the Army and J&K police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) had earlier launched a cordon and search operation in the upper reaches of Rajouri following information about the suspected movement of militants from across the Line of Control (LoC).

 

They said that the operation launched in the forest area of Barote Gali in Manjakote and parts of Thanamandi was going on and that all the exit points have been plugged to stop militants from escaping from the area.

The local sources said that the security forces have moved also in Dori Maal and some other villages of Rajouri to ensure militants who are believed to have sneaked into the district from across the LoC recently do not mingle with local population.

...
Tags: militants
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar


Horoscope 13 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The idol found at Sanyasibettu.

Idol of Sri Uma Maheshwara dating back to the 11th century found in Udupi

Pointing to electoral battles, the Lok Sabha and the Assembly polls, he said despite 'political acrimony' he found the state and its people warm and welcoming. (PTI)

TN Guv bids adieu, says he acted as per law during his stint

Police said they held the former tahsilodar, on September 11 and recorded his confession. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Retired tehsildar held for illegal mutation of land records related to 378 acres

A CMO release pointed out that the farmers should be discouraged from raising paddy and encouraged to switch over to cereals and vegetables. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

KCR warns Telangana farmers against sowing paddy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Heavy rains in Delhi leave part of airport, several areas of city waterlogged

Commuters wade through a waterlogged area following heavy rains in New Delhi, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (PTI/Atul Yadav)

India will be reliable partner of Russia in developing its Far East region: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

Mehbooba Mufti allegedly under house arrest

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti (PTI file photo)

Marriages can be registered in virtual presence of parties, rules Delhi HC

Justice Rekha Palli opined that not treating physical presence as a mandatory requirement would also encourages parties to easily get their marriages registered. (Representational image: PTI)

LPG cylinder prices hiked for second time in 15 days; poor households hard-hit

According to the latest prices, the price of an LPG cylinder ranging from Rs 900 to Rs 934 in different parts of the state, as against Rs 615-650 for the same period last year. — PTI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->