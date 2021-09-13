Idol of Sri Uma Maheshwara dating back to the 11th century found in Udupi

Udupi: A small idol of Sri Uma Maheshwara, dating back to the 11th century, has been discovered at Sanyasibettu in Udupi district.

"While leveling a mound, a beautifully carved miniature of Uma Maheshwara has been discovered. It probably belongs to the 11th century. The sculpture made out of greenschist is about 9 cm in height, 9 cm in length, and 4 cm in breadth," MSRS-Shirva College Ancient History and Archaeology Department Professor T Murugeshi said.

"Uma Maheshwara or Lord Shiva is depicted riding the Bull. The two hands in the front are on the ears of the bull and the other one holds Mriga (dear). The left hand is damaged," he said.

Goddess Uma is carved in a sitting posture holding the shoulder of Shiva. But unfortunately, the upper portion of the Uma image has been damaged. The Shiva Ganas including Veerabhadra, Ganapathi, Brungi are depicted around the bull," Prof Murugeshi added.

He says this must be part of the Soma cult or Someshwara cult.

"The cult was popular in the region during 11th century and sculpture under study also belongs to the same century," he added.