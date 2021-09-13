Nation Other News 13 Sep 2021 Air India Express fl ...
Air India Express flight to Sharjah turns back after take-off due to tech glitch

PTI
Published Sep 13, 2021, 10:56 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2021, 10:56 am IST
The plane, which also had a crew of six, landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram airport
Another flight was arranged for the passengers, including five infants, to travel to Sharjah. (Photo: PTI/File)
Thiruvananthapuram: An Air India Express flight which took off from here for Sharjah, in the UAE, on Monday morning with 170 passengers was forced to turn back shortly after taking off due to a technical glitch.

The plane, which also had a crew of six, landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram airport and another flight was arranged for the passengers, including five infants, to travel to Sharjah, an Air India Express (AIE) spokesperson told PTI.

 

According to an official of the airport, the incident occurred around 7 AM.

The AIE spokesperson said the pilots noticed the technical glitch around half-an-hour after take-off and immediately decided to turn back to Thiruvananthapuram.

...
Actor Navdeep at the ED office in Hyderabad. (Photo: Twitter)

Actor Navdeep appears before ED in drugs case

A health worker prepares to inoculate a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination camp organised at a railway station in Chennai. (Photo: AFP)

India records 27,254 COVID-19 cases, 219 deaths

The Goa government has opened majority of activities in the tourist state. (Photo: PTI)

Goa makes 5-day quarantine mandatory for travellers from Kerala

The impact of the accident was such that after colliding head-on with the lorry, the jeep was dragged for a distance, police said.

Eight killed in road mishap in Karnataka's Chintamani



