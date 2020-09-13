OGH junior doctors call off strike

A medic places a swab sample in the tray to be sent for COVID testing at a lab in Hyderabad. — PTI photo

Junior doctors in Osmania general hospital (OGH) have decided to postpone their strike as they have been assured of separate operation theatres and post-operative wards.

The junior doctors have agreed for now but also stated that if their grievances are not resolved within a week, they will go on indefinite strike again.

For general surgery, the plastic surgery operation theatre has been allotted and another 100 beds will be arranged in a week.

Similarly, the orthop-aedic department has also been promised that one more post-operative ward will be given to them.

The administration has been given a time frame till September 19 to make these arrangements.

The OGH administration, in its internal orders to department, has stated that the operation theatre for neuro-surgery will be provided for orthopaedic cases.

The plastic surgery operation theatre will give three tables to general surgery and post-operative wards will be allotted to the general surgery department with the facilities available.

These directives will be carried out on or before September 19 stated Osmania general hospital superintendent Dr B. Nagendra.