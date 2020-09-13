172nd Day Of Lockdown

Doctors, health workers on COVID duty in AP working without salaries for two months

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 13, 2020, 1:12 pm IST
Food is not being supplied at some community health centres in parts of Visakhapatnam due to undue delay in payment of money to contractors
A medic wearing PPE suit collects swab samples for COVID testing from a patient. — PTI photo
The newly appointed doctors and health workers recruited on a temporary basis for Covid-19 duties in government hospitals of AP have not got their salaries since the past two months. This is causing them severe hardships, as they are unable to support themselves and their families.

The state government had issued a G.O. to recruit 1,170 specialist doctors, 1,170 general duty medical officers, 2,000 staff nurses, 306 anaesthesia technicians, 300 FNOs, 300 MNOs and 300 sweepers on contract for a year to take care of the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

Following this, doctors and health care personnel joined duties and started attending to Covid-19 work. Many young girls aged around 20 years joined as staff nurses in government hospitals hoping to get good money.

They hired rooms on a rent and cooked their own meals before going for work. In the process, whatever money they brought from home got exhausted. In the absence of salaries, they are struggling to pay rent and buy food.
When contacted, East Godavari district medical and health officer Dr. B. Subramanyeswari said, “Once we get attendance of health personnel for Covid-19 from their concerned heads, we will get approval from the collector and remit wages into their bank accounts”.

 

Similar is the stand taken by higher officials in other districts with regard to payment of wages.

There are also nearly 1,700 health workers taken on out-sourcing basis for six months in all 13 districts, who too have not got their wages for two months.

