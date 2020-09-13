COVID cases on the decline in AP as state ramps up testing

Andhra Pradesh has registered 9,901 new Covid-19 cases taking its tally to 5,57,587 and 67 deaths taking the death toll to 4,846 in the last 24 hours.

The state's Covid-19 bulletin reported that of the 75,465 samples tested, 9,901 individuals were infected. Out of 45,27,593 samples tested for Covid-19 so far in the state, 4,57,008 patients have been discharged after recovery, while 95,733 patients are still active with the virus and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

Among new infections, East Godavari tops the state with 1,398, followed by 1,146 in Prakasam, 1,069 in West Godavari, 932 in Chittoor, 792 in Kadapa, 711 in Nellore, 680 in Anantapur, 584 in Visakhapatnam, 583 in Vizianagaram, 555 in Srikakulam, 505 in Kurnool, 479 in Guntur and 467 in Krishna.

Kadapa registers highest deaths

In terms of cumulative cases, East Godavari has been affected badly with 75,394 cases, followed by 51,184 in Kurnool, 49,398 in West Godavari, 48,785 in Anantapur, 48,441 in Chittoor, 44,546 in Guntur, 43,433 in Visakhapatnam, 42,530 in Nellore, 35,654 in Prakasam, 35,580 in Kadapa, 31,497 in Srikakulam, 27,373 in Vizianagaram, 20,877 in Krishna, 2,461 from other states and 434 from other countries.

The rate of recovery of Covid-19 infected patients has been good in East Godavari at 62,650, followed by 46,543 in Kurnool, 43,856 in Anantapur, 42,287 in West Godavari, 39,391 in Chittoor, 37,044 in Visakhapatnam, 36,909 in Nellore, 36,515 in Guntur, 28,341 in Kadapa, 24,972 in Srikakulam, 20,436 in Prakasam, 17,702 in Vizianagaram, 17,467 in Krishna, 2,461 from other states and 434 from other countries.

Kadapa has registered the highest number of deaths of Covid-19 infected patients in the state in the last 24 hours at nine, followed by eight each in Chittoor and Prakasam, seven in Nellore, six in Guntur, five each in Krishna, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam, four in West Godavari, three each in Anantapur and East Godavari, two each in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.

Chittoor district has registered the highest number cumulative deaths of Covid-19 infected patients in the state at 520, followed by 459 in Guntur, 449 in East Godavari, 412 in Kurnool, 400 in Anantapur, 385 in West Godavari, 384 in Nellore, 367 in Prakasam, 352 in Visakhapatnam, 342 in Krishna, 300 in Kadapa, 284 in Srikakulam and 192 in Vizianagaram.