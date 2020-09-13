172nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,660,153

95,529

Recovered

3,624,375

73,057

Deaths

77,526

1,168

Maharashtra101568171502328724 Andhra Pradesh5476864467164779 Tamil Nadu4915714354228234 Karnataka4404113349997067 Uttar Pradesh2990452274424282 Delhi2097481781544687 West Bengal1963321690433828 Bihar155445139458797 Telangana154880121925950 Odisha146894112062669 Assam138339108330430 Gujarat110971915703181 Kerala10225573900411 Rajasthan99036819701207 Haryana8833268525932 Madhya Pradesh83619629361691 Punjab74616533082212 Jharkhand5904043329532 Chhatisgarh586432723518 Jammu and Kashmir5071234689854 Uttarakhand2922119428388 Goa2344518065276 Puducherry1902613783365 Tripura1830010734182 Himachal Pradesh8784582470 Manipur7579600244 Chandigarh7292460083 Arunachal Pradesh5825412610 Nagaland494637918 Meghalaya3447188924 Sikkim2026148611 Mizoram13797900
Nation Other News 13 Sep 2020 COVID cases on the d ...
Nation, In Other News

COVID cases on the decline in AP as state ramps up testing

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 13, 2020, 12:38 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2020, 12:38 pm IST
Kadapa has registered the highest number of deaths of Covid-19 infected patients in the state in the last 24 hours
Medical staff collect swab sample from a person for COVID testing at a Community Hall at Resapuvanipalem in Visakhapatnam Saturday. — Pic: P. Narasimha Murthy
  Medical staff collect swab sample from a person for COVID testing at a Community Hall at Resapuvanipalem in Visakhapatnam Saturday. — Pic: P. Narasimha Murthy

Andhra Pradesh has registered 9,901 new Covid-19 cases taking its tally to 5,57,587 and 67 deaths taking the death toll to 4,846 in the last 24 hours.

The state's Covid-19 bulletin reported that of the 75,465 samples tested, 9,901 individuals were infected. Out of 45,27,593 samples tested for Covid-19 so far in the state, 4,57,008 patients have been discharged after recovery, while 95,733 patients are still active with the virus and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.

 

Among new infections, East Godavari tops the state with 1,398, followed by 1,146 in Prakasam, 1,069 in West Godavari, 932 in Chittoor, 792 in Kadapa, 711 in Nellore, 680 in Anantapur, 584 in Visakhapatnam, 583 in Vizianagaram, 555 in Srikakulam, 505 in Kurnool,  479 in Guntur and 467 in Krishna.

Kadapa registers highest deaths

In terms of cumulative cases, East Godavari has been affected badly with 75,394 cases, followed by 51,184 in Kurnool, 49,398 in West Godavari, 48,785 in Anantapur, 48,441 in Chittoor, 44,546 in Guntur, 43,433 in Visakhapatnam, 42,530 in Nellore, 35,654 in Prakasam, 35,580 in Kadapa, 31,497 in Srikakulam, 27,373 in Vizianagaram, 20,877 in Krishna, 2,461 from other states and 434 from other countries.

 

The rate of recovery of Covid-19 infected patients has been good in East Godavari at 62,650, followed by 46,543 in Kurnool, 43,856 in Anantapur, 42,287 in West Godavari, 39,391 in Chittoor, 37,044 in Visakhapatnam, 36,909 in Nellore, 36,515 in Guntur, 28,341 in Kadapa, 24,972 in Srikakulam, 20,436 in Prakasam, 17,702 in Vizianagaram, 17,467 in Krishna, 2,461 from other states and 434 from other countries.

Kadapa has registered the highest number of deaths of Covid-19 infected patients in the state in the last 24 hours at nine, followed by eight each in Chittoor and Prakasam, seven in Nellore, six in Guntur, five each in Krishna, Kurnool and Visakhapatnam, four in West Godavari, three each in Anantapur and East Godavari, two each in Srikakulam and Vizianagaram.

 

Chittoor district has registered the highest number cumulative deaths of Covid-19 infected patients in the state at 520, followed by 459 in Guntur, 449 in East Godavari, 412 in Kurnool, 400 in Anantapur, 385 in West Godavari, 384 in Nellore, 367 in Prakasam, 352 in Visakhapatnam, 342 in Krishna, 300 in Kadapa, 284 in Srikakulam and 192 in Vizianagaram.

...
Tags: coronavirus in andhra pradesh, covid testing
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

The TTD's Slotted Seva Darshan ticket counter. (Photo: TTD)

TTD to resume slotted Srivari Sarva Darshan tokens as early as possible

A massive respiratory system makde yaks ideal for mountain operations.

Despite modern artillery, the yak remains the beast of burden for PLA

Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh. (PTI)

Former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passes away at Delhi AIIMS

Outer Ring Road

Ensure amenities on ORR, says KTR



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Swachh Survekshan awards 2020: Indore is India's cleanest city for fourth time

Representational image

India condemns terrorist attack on Afghan VP Saleh

Afghan's first vice-president Amrullah Saleh (C) speaks to the media at the Independent Electoral Commission office in Kabul. - At least two people were killed and a dozen more wounded in an explosion targeting the convoy of Afghanistan's vice president Amrullah Saleh in central Kabul early on September 9, officials said. (AFP File)

FIR against Congress leader Jitu Patwari for tampering PM’s bhoomi pujan photo

Congress's state Working President Jitu Patwari speaks to media. FIR against Patwari for tampering PM’s photograph. (File Photo- PTI )

Seven Odiya workers returning to Surat killed in ghastly bus accident

The mangled remains of the bus that collided with a truck near Raipur, Chhattisgarh, killing seven workers going to Surat. (ANI)

How's this for cruelty: Floods wash away businesses set up by corona refugees

Rajanikant Satpathy’s flood-damaged poultry unit in Odisha’s Jajpur district.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham