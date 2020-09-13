172nd Day Of Lockdown

Antarvedi fire mishap: Efforts are on to build new chariot

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VADREVU SRINIVAS
Published Sep 13, 2020, 12:18 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2020, 12:40 pm IST
The minister said the government wants to make the new chariot ready for the celestial wedding of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in Feb. 2021
Master plan for new chariot of Antarvedi Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. — Pic: V Srinivas
 Master plan for new chariot of Antarvedi Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. — Pic: V Srinivas

Efforts are on to build a new chariot for Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Antarvedi in Sakhinetipalli mandal of East Godavari district in place of one that got burnt recently.

Temple special officer K. Ramachandra Mohan and executive officer Bhadraji have discussed designs of the new chariot with chariot manufacturer Ganapathi Acharyulu on Saturday.

 

“The new chariot will be similar to the old one – 20 feet in length, 16 feet width and 40 feet height. The chariot designs will be placed before district collector D. Muralidhar Reddy for finalisation,” Ramachandra Mohan told Deccan Chronicle.

Meanwhile, BC welfare minister Ch. Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Kothapet MLA Chirla Jaggireddy and endowment officials have visited some saw mills at Ravulapalem for choosing suitable wood for construction of the new chariot.

The minister said the government wants to make the new chariot ready for the celestial wedding of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in February, 2021. He said that wood for the chariot has been finalised. The saw mill owner has agreed to supply wood on a cost basis, as it is for God’s work.

 

Venugopala Krishna said construction of the new chariot is being entrusted to Ganapathi Acharyulu, who is an expert in manufacturing temple chariots. He has already built around 80 chariots for various temples throughout the state.
He said in keeping with sentiments of the people, Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had decided to hand over the case related to burning of the chariot to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The minister took objection to certain elements trying to provoke communal feelings over the incident.

