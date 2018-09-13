P Varavara Rao in house arrest till September 17

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended till September 17 the house arrest of five human rights activists who were taken into custody in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence in Maharashtra.

Acting on a writ petition filed by Dr Romila Thapar the arrest of Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navlakha, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and P. Varavara Rao for their alleged Maoists links from Delhi, Faridabad, Mumbai, Thane and Hyderabad, the apex court on August 29 directed them to be kept under house arrest till September 6 and this order was extended till September 12.

During the hearing on Wednesday a plea was made to adjourn the case on the ground that the leading senior counsel was held up in another court.

Accepting the plea, the bench adjourned the hearing to September 17 and clarified that its interim order placing the five accused under house arrest shall continue until the next date of hearing..