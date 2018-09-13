search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, In Other News

P Varavara Rao in house arrest till September 17

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Sep 13, 2018, 12:43 am IST
Updated Sep 13, 2018, 12:43 am IST
During the hearing on Wednesday a plea was made to adjourn the case on the ground that the leading senior counsel was held up in another court.
Supreme Court
 Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended till September 17 the house arrest of five human rights activists who were taken into custody in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence in Maharashtra.

Acting on a writ petition filed by Dr Romila Thapar the arrest of Sudha Bharadwaj, Gautam Navlakha, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and P. Varavara Rao for their alleged Maoists links from Delhi, Faridabad, Mumbai, Thane and Hyderabad, the apex court on August 29 directed them to be kept under house arrest till September 6 and this order was extended till September 12.  

 

During the hearing on Wednesday a plea was made to adjourn the case on the ground that the leading senior counsel was held up in another court.

Accepting the plea, the bench adjourned the hearing to September 17 and clarified that its interim order placing the five accused under house arrest shall continue until the next date of hearing..

Tags: supreme court of india, bhima-koregaon violence




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cancer to kill 10 mn in 2018 despite better prevention

The toll is rising as populations expand and grow older, and people in developing nations adopt unhealthy, high-risk lifestyles traditionally associated with richer economies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Hyderabad devotees go eco-friendly with sugarcane Ganpati

Mohan Raj, a member of the trust told ANI, that each year they try to do something new. (Photo: ANI)
 

Scientists cure skin melanoma of mice in trial, train body to stop tumours returning

Notably, when researchers tried to give cured mice the same cancer again they couldn't because the jab had immunised them against the tumours.
 

Apple's newest iPhone could have big screen, big price

Customers buy the iPhone X at the Apple Store on New York’s Fifth Avenue. Apple is expected to unveil its biggest and most expensive iPhone on Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, as part of a lineup of three new models aimed at widening the product’s appeal amid slowing sales growth. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
 

Arjun Kapoor called ‘molester’ on Twitter, hits back with fitting and relevant reply

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in a song in ‘Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.’
 

Experts warn pregnant mothers not to eat a child's leftovers

Experts warn pregnant mothers not to eat a child's leftovers. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Earthquake tremors felt in parts of Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar and Bengal: IMD

People rushed out of their homes in Siliguri on Wednesday morning. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

BJP's fuel price hike graph on Twitter invites trolls from Opposition

The Congress wasted no time in expressing their bafflement and took several jibes at BJP. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

Mamata Banerjee writes Durga Puja theme song in Kolkata

Banerjee said that the lyrics aimed to bring back the spirit of 'agomoni' (traditional Bengali songs invoking the goddess) songs in theme music once again. (Photo: File | PTI)

Ahead of Durga Puja, Mamata announces Rs 28 crore grant for organisers

She also announced that the committees will not have to pay the fee to the fire department to obtain a licence. (Photo: File)

Around 150 men perform last rites of marital relations, take dip in Ganges

These men’s right organisations believe that the laws and the ideals of feminism in today’s India have made it seem as though “it's a crime to be born as a man in India”. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham