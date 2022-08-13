  
Nation Other News 13 Aug 2022 Nellore women who st ...
Nation, In Other News

Nellore women who stole limelight during freedom struggle

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published Aug 13, 2022, 11:33 pm IST
Updated Aug 13, 2022, 11:33 pm IST
Citizens taking part in Swathantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dvisaptahamu in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo: S. Surendar Redddy/ DC)
 Citizens taking part in Swathantra Bharata Vajrotsava Dvisaptahamu in Hyderabad on Saturday. (Photo: S. Surendar Redddy/ DC)

NELLORE: Women of Nellore region did not remain behind in the freedom struggle. Many of them contributed in their own way, some donating their lands, most parting with their jewellery and few turning radical; unmindful of British police taking action against them.

Speeches of Mahatma Gandhi during his visits to Nellore in 1920s inspired men and women alike in the region. Many women joined the freedom struggle. They raised funds for Handloom and Harijan funds.

One among the popular freedom fighters from Nellore was Ponaka Kanakamma. She had donated 13 acres of land for Pinakini Satyagraha Gandhi Ashram at Pallipadu. Kanakamma is remembered by both old and new generations. She contributed to starting of Sri Kasthuri Devi Vidyalayam, a popular girl’s school of Nellore City.

Born in 1896, Kanakamma was a poetess and first woman president of Nellore Congress Committee. She took part in Vande Mataram and Salt Satyagraha movements. As a result, she had to go through incarceration in both Vellore and Nellore jails for more than two years.

According to Volume 3 of Who’s Who of Freedom Struggle in Andhra Pradesh, edited by Sarojini Regani and published by AP Government in 1982, as many as 25 women came out on to roads during the freedom struggle and jailed for fighting against the British in Nellore region.

One among them was 1900-born Paturu Balasaraswatamma. Inspired by the radical stance of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, she handed over all her gold ornaments to a group of people for purchasing materials to make bombs. She ran “Simhapuri” newspaper to highlight the news of independence struggle. She was jailed twice between 1930 and 1932.

Other prominent Nellore women who participated in the freedom movement are Tikkavarapu Sudarshanamma and Bezawada Lakshmikanthamma. Sudarshanamma was the wife of famous freedom fighter Tikkavarapu Rami Reddy. She went house to house collecting foreign clothes and held their bonfires in streets of Nellore.

Lakshmikanthamma was the daughter of Rami Reddy and Sudarshanamma. A student of Shanthiniketan, Lakshmikanthamma was sentenced for three months and fined ₹500 in 1941 for individual satyagraha. She was the wife of late Bezawada Gopal Reddy, who went on to become a Governor of Uttar Pradesh in Independent India.

...
Tags: freedom struggle, andhra pradesh news, mahatma gandhi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Nellore


Latest From Nation

Durgabai Deshmukh, the eminent freedom fighter born in Rajamahendravaram and educated in Kakinada. (Photo: Twitter)

Durgabai Deshmukh ignored in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

With Venkat Reddy (in picture) deciding to stay away from campaigning in Munugode, the PCC chief on Saturday released a video clip expressing regret and offering ‘unconditional apology’ for comparing senior leaders like him with ‘home guards’. — DC Image

Revanth apologises but Venkat Reddy firm on Addanki’s suspension

Chief Minister and TRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao will address a gathering on August 20. (Photo: Twitter/ File)

Munugode gears up for massive public meets

Srinivas Yadav said the state government was organising Vajrotsava programmes on a grand scale to infuse the spirit of freedom among citizens. Vijayalakshmi said according to the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the Vajrotsava celebrations were being organised in a grand manner. — DC Image

GHMC takes out ‘Freedom Rally’



MOST POPULAR

 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Citizens’ beloved Charminar turns 444

Charminar ( DC )
 

Governor Tamilisai turns doctor on plane to treat fellow passenger

Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan treated a fellow passenger who fell ill while travelling on a Delhi-Hyderabad flight. (Twitter/@iammrcn)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

I-Day celebration: 7,000 invitees expected at Red Fort, security beefed up

A security personnel stands guard near a cannon during full dress rehearsal for the celebrations of the 75th anniversary of Independence at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Suresh N Patel appointed CVC, ex-IB chief Arvind Kumar as vigilance commissioner

President Droupadi Murmu administers oath of office to Central Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N. Patel, at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022. (RB/PTI)

Demand in LS to rename AIIMS Mangalagiri after Pingali

Freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya. (File)

TTD Chairman, EO invite Maha CM, Deputy CM for Bhoomi Puja on August 21

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). (FIle)

TS yet to install mandated safety measures on national highways: Centre

Union minister Nitin Gadkari. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->