Rs. 55 crore granted for rejuvenation of Simhachalam temple

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 13, 2021, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Aug 14, 2021, 7:10 am IST
Planned works include a walkathon track on the lines of Arunachalam, a waiting hall for 2,000 persons like one at Tirumala, a yagnasala
 As part of the development of the Pushkarini, the construction of bathing ghats, changing rooms, lighting, and landscape will be developed for the convenience of the devotees. — DC Image

Visakhapatnam: The Union tourism ministry has sanctioned Rs 55 crore for the rejuvenation of the Lord Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam, tourism minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said here on Friday.

A team led by tourism secretary S.S. Varma came to the city to study the temple to prepare a detailed project report (DPR), he told reporters on Friday.

 

Before Covid-19, the state government had requested Centre to grant Rs70 crore for developing the temple under PRASAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive). The Centre sanctioned Rs 55 crore.

Planned works include creating a walkathon track on the lines of Arunachalam, a waiting hall for 2,000 persons like one at Tirumala, a yagnasala, and basic infrastructure for devotees. He said he Simhachalam stairway from Madhavadhara will be restored and made available to the devotees.

As part of the development of the Pushkarini, the construction of bathing ghats, changing rooms, lighting, and landscape will be developed for the convenience of the devotees.

 

“Srisailam temple will also be developed under the ‘Prasad scheme at an estimated cost of Rs 55 crore. Proposals have been sent to the Centre to develop famous temples, including the Bejawada Kanakadurgamma, Annavaram, and Arasavilli Surya temple, as part of the 'Prasad' scheme,” the minister said. Tourism secretary Varma said all these works will be started soon.

Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


