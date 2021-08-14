Inclusion of freedom fighters from Kurnool in text books sought

KURNOOL: Leaders from the Kurnool region played a major role in setting the tone for the freedom movement. Though Uyyalawada Narasimhareddy was credited with bravery in opposing the British, the contributions of Muthukur Gowdappa and Nawab Rasool Khan are no less significant. Veterans remember their sacrifices and say the present generation needs to be informed as the governments have totally forgotten them.

Muthukukr Gowdappa revolted against the East India company officials for imposing taxes on agriculture even though the region suffered from a series of droughts at the turn of the18th century. Termed as "Ternekal revolt", the non-cooperation of villagers in the Kurnool region angered the British so much so that they had ordered the execution of Gowdappa and a few other villagers in 1801. Sattenna, the convener of MK Gowdappa Memorial Trust, said the struggle for independence from the British began as early as 1800 and the brave hearts who lost their lives must be recognised by the government and their story of struggle must be made into school lessons.

The last Nawab of Kurnool, Nawab Ghulam Rasool Khan, whose death anniversary week is being celebrated from July 12 with great pride by the descendants of the illustrious son of India, has left a legacy of pride and prejudice to the vast sections of Muslims.

Paying glowing tributes to the contribution made by his great grandfather, Dr Shafi Ul Mulk, great-grandson of Ghulam Rasool Khan, said the government had totally forgotten the contributions made by him. He said he was instrumental in arranging regular poojas at Srisailam during the 18th century when everyone dreaded to traverse the thick Nallamala forest from Atmakur in Kurnool.

Ghulam Rasool Khan, the last Nawab of Kurnool, also played a crucial role in defending his region from the aggression of the British. A true friend of Nizam, according to a historian, Rasool Khan the Nawab of Kurnool too was attracted towards the Wahabi movement. When Hyderabad Prince Mubarez came to know of Rasool Khan’s opposition to the British, he sent his men to strike a secret alliance with the Nawab of Kurnool. Rasool Khan agreed to establish a secret arsenal to manufacture arms and ammunition that was needed for any concerted insurrection which they contemplated. Mubarez, on his part, assured monetary help for the manufacture of such arms. Rasool Khan, being of the same age as Mubariz was drawn close to the Hyderabad Prince as both hated the presence of the British power.

The activities of the Wahabis greatly increased by 1838 when it was widely believed that the Russian troops were advancing from Central Asia towards India. It was the plan of the Wahabis that Mubarez would take command of the combined armies at Kurnool and overthrow the British through insurrection. Wahabis also believed that the Shah of Persia would appoint Mubarez-ud-Doulah as the Subedar of the Deccan after driving away the British and deposing the Nizam, Nasir-ud-Doulah.

Gen. Fraser, the then British Resident at Hyderabad, as soon as he came to know of the suspected involvement of Mubarez–ud-Doulah, ordered a strict watch on him. Mubarez started sending his emissaries to several places like Lahore, Sindh, Gwalior, Bombay, Kurnool, Madras, and Sholapur. Fraser spoke to the Nizam, Nasir-ud-Doulah, and convinced him of the conspiracy being attempted by his brother against both the British as well as the government of the Nizam. Mubarez-ud-Doulah was taken into custody and put under guard in the fort of Golconda. All his close associates who were involved in the spread of the Wahabi movement, numbering 46, were captured and imprisoned.

East India Company troops attacked and rounded the Kurnool fort on 12 October 1839. After six days of fierce fighting, the enemy was able to detain Ghulam Rasool Khan, on 18 October 1839 at Joharapuram, a village near Kurnool. Later on, they took him to Tiruchirapalli and imprisoned Rasool Khan in Tiruchirapalli Jail. The British rulers wished to eliminate the Nawab of Kurnool. So, they bribed his personal servant into serving poisoned food to Nawab, due to which Nawab Ghulam Rasool Khan died on July 12, 1840.

In the 19th century, the sacrifices made by Gadicherla Hari Sarvothama Rao, Kalluri Subba Rao, Pappuri Ramacharyulu, Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, Kadapa Koti Reddy, and Rama Subbamma, Kopparapu Subramanyam were all played a significant role in securing independence to the country, said veteran citizen Chandrasekhar Kalkura.