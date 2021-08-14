High Covid alert at AP-Karnataka border

ANANTAPUR: Following a rise in Covid-19 positive cases among children in Bengaluru, and amid fears of a third wave, alert has been sounded in the border areas of Karnataka and the need to initiate preventive measures in the state. While Bengaluru is just 80 km from the AP borders in Anantapur district and there is travel connectivity between AP, Telangana and Maharashtra, Anantapur district administration was directed to take measures to concentrate on arrivals from the Garden City.

On its part, the Karnataka government has put in place several stringent measures. The Lord Shanimahatma temple at Pavagada in Tumkur district, 18 kms from Madakasira municipality, will remain closed for three days from Saturday to avoid heavy crowds during Shravana Masam. In normal circumstances, over 50,000 devotees have darshan every Shravanam Saturday.

The Karnataka government has put restrictions during Muharam, Ganesh Chaturthi and Janmastami from August 12-20. There is a high frequency of bus and train services touching Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Anantapur.

Official reports say that 148 delta variant cases were found in 192 covid patients in Bengaluru along with eight red fungus cases. The positive rate among children has increased to 13 from 12 per cent in July.

Anantapur DMHO Dr. Kameswara Prasad told Deccan Chronicle that border check-posts will be monitored closely to prevent entry of positive cases into the district. Random tests will be conducted on passengers at border check-posts, he said.

“We are concentrating on one hundred per cent vaccination at border areas”, he said.