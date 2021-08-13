-
Nation, In Other News

Andhra Pradesh’s largest nursery to come up in Vizag

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Aug 13, 2021, 1:04 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2021, 7:25 am IST
The VMRDA has identified land at MVP Colony, 1 km away from the seashore, where a 3.5-acre land parcel for the project
The commissioner said that while the Kadiyam nursery in the Godavari districts is well known, the VMRDA wanted to create a new trend. — Representational image/DC
 The commissioner said that while the Kadiyam nursery in the Godavari districts is well known, the VMRDA wanted to create a new trend. — Representational image/DC

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh's largest nursery will come up in Vizag if everything goes well according to the plans of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA).

The mega nursery will have avenue, ornamental and dwarf and flower plants from different parts of the world. The authorities had initially planned to grow 32,000 avenue plants and 50,000 flowering plants but are now revising the plan to add more species and features.

 

The VMRDA has identified land at MVP Colony, 1 km away from the seashore, where a 3.5-acre land parcel is available for the project. Local varieties of plants are being grown in the place.

Confirming the plan to Deccan Chronicle, VMRDA commissioner K. Venkata Ramana Reddy said, "I have visited the place at MVP and instructed my staff to prepare a detailed action plan to develop a tourist attraction. We will study different nurseries in the country and adopt the best practices here."

The commissioner said that while the Kadiyam nursery in the Godavari districts is well known, the VMRDA wanted to create a new trend.

 

“We are focusing on the completion of the work related to the master plan 2041. We will then focus on the nursery project, mostly from next month,” the commissioner said.

The VMRDA annually conducts flower and plant shows at different parts of the city, which sees exhibits from different parts of the country. Once this project is ready for operational, there will be a regular expo for the visitors.

Apart from the plants, tourist-friendly facilities like cafeteria, children’s arena, selfie points, fountains, the open theatre will also be part of the redevelopment of the nursery, said a source working on the project.

 

