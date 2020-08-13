140th Day Of Lockdown

Nation, In Other News

Display treatmeant rates or face action, Telangana govt warns private hospitals

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Aug 13, 2020, 11:47 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2020, 11:50 am IST
  People stand near a Covid-19 mobile testing facility, at Jafarguda near Karwan in the old city of Hyderabad. PTI photo

Hyderabad: Private hospitals have been warned that if they continue to over-charge patients, action will be taken against them by the state government. All rates must be displayed on the notice board near the billing desk.

The government in a notification stated that maximum fixed rates for treating Covid-19 patients has been clearly chalked out but still there are innumerable complaints that patients are being over-charged.

 

The ceiling prices for intensive care unit and Covid-19 treatment have been fixed and patients have to be charged accordingly, said government officials.

Patient bills are running into lakhs of rupees and there are innumerable complaints against the private hospitals which are showing no humanitarian concern and using the epidemic as a way to loot people and make money.

The price of high-end drugs and personal protection kits are excluded from the package rates and they have to be charged at a maximum retail price only, stated by the government.

 

While discharging patients, itemised bills must be provided and if that is not done, it will be taken as an offence. The government has warned private hospitals of action if the rules are not followed.

Private hospitals, on the other hand, claim that they are following government guidelines but every complaint on social media is leading to a notice without even getting into the details of the case.

Every private hospital has received at least four notices from district medical and health officers asking them to explain the reasons for charging patients exorbitant amounts for treatment.

 

A chief executive officer of a corporate hospital explained, “The government is not checking their own rules for insurance vs. cash-paying patients. They are sending a notice based on whoever complains to them without verifying the details. For this reason, we have got a medico-legal lawyer to look into these complaints.”

In some corporate hospitals, the billing staff is directly asking patients' relatives if they have the money to pay for bills or being advised to go to a government hospital. In case of insurance, the rules and regulations are explained twice on video so that it can be produced as evidence in case the patient’s relatives complain later.

 

Medicover hospitals executive director and member of the Telangana super speciality hospitals association said, "During the pandemic, it has been a tight rope walk for hospitals. We are trying to comply with the government orders as much as we can but there are some patients who require multiple tests in a week, CT scans and high-end drugs. This leads to escalation of costs. As far as display of rates is concerned, it is a very difficult situation as those in general and intensive care units will have different rates."

...
Tags: covid19 private hospitals, coronavirus in telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
