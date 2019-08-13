Nation Other News 13 Aug 2019 Watch: Brave elderly ...
Watch: Brave elderly couple fight armed burglars with chairs, slippers in Tamil Nadu

Her first instinct was to pick up a pair of slippers and throw them on the intruders. She later threw chairs and a stool. (Photo: Screengrab)
Tirunelveli: On Sunday, an elderly couple in Tamil Nadu had put up a brave fight against two armed burglars who entered their home. The video of the couple fighting has gone viral.

Shanmugavel, 70, was sitting in the porch of his farmhouse in Tirunelveli district on Sunday night when a masked man tried to put a piece of cloth around his neck from to choke him. Caught off guard, he screamed and tried to free himself as he kicked a second burglar. Seconds later, his wife, Senthamanrai was seen rushing out of the house.

 

Her first instinct was to pick up a pair of slippers and throw them on the intruders. She later threw chairs and a stool. The woman was injured on her right arm. The gangsters managed to snatch her gold chain that weighed 33 gram, the police said.

Investigators said the couple lived alone and the incident took place around 9 pm on Sunday. The police have registered an FIR against the burglars under Section 233 and section 394 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) but no arrests have been made yet.

