Nation Other News 13 Aug 2019 After statue, Centre ...
Nation, In Other News

After statue, Centre to institute award after Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY KAW
Published Aug 13, 2019, 2:13 am IST
Updated Aug 13, 2019, 2:13 am IST
The government has also planned to carry out a mega show at par with Republic Day on October 31 — the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.
The Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue is constructed at a cost of Rs 2,989 crore.
 The Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue is constructed at a cost of Rs 2,989 crore.

New Delhi: The Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has decided to institute a new annual award in the name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the iron man of India, for individuals and police personnel, who have dedicated themselves towards strengthening unity in the country. The award will be unique in itself as it will recognise and honour people who have in their individual capacity played a role in building the nation.

The government has also planned to carry out a mega show at par with Republic Day on October 31 — the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel — at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. The ministry of home affairs (MHA) has been assigned the task to prepare modalities for the annual award.

 

Sources said that a committee would be constituted to select the officers as well as individuals and their work will be thoroughly vetted by the Central Intelligence agencies. It is reliably learnt that the annual award in name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel will not be based on merely recommendation or nomination. “It will purely be based on recipients work and dedication towards the country,” a senior officer told this newspaper.

Sources said the government has also directed all the state police organisations to organise a parade at par with Republic Day at the Statue of Unity. A directive issued by the government said that the annual celebration of Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary should be organised on October 31 at the Statue of Unity, with a joint exhibition and parade by a combination of three to four different states every year.

It said that the celebration should be as grand as the Republic Day Parade on Rajpath in New Delhi. The Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue is constructed at a cost of Rs 2,989 crore.

...
Tags: sardar vallabhbhai patel, modi government


Latest From Nation

Flood survivors on cleaning mission at their house at Cheruvannur, Karimbadam in Kozhikode on Monday.

Kozhikode: Rescue mission on with vigour

The meteorological department has issued orange alert in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur districts on Tuesday and Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad on Wednesday. (Representational image)

Thiruvananthapuram: Brace for more rain, warns IMD

After the Adminis-trative Tribunals Act, 1985, a large number of cases relating to service matters pending before the High Courts were brought within the jurisdiction of the tribunals.

Tribunals for staff lose favour in most states

So far, the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has filled only 2,212 teaching posts. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Successful TRT candidates demand appointment order



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kashmiri students invited for lunch by Punjab CM on Eid-Al-Adha

Pumjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh interacting with Kashmiri students. (Photo: ANI)
 

Photos: Jacqueline Fernandez sizzles in hot white printed monokini on the beach

Jacqueline Fernandez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Alex Rodriguez shares hot bikini picture of fiance Jennifer Lopez; see

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: Huge crocodile resting on roof of submerged house in flood-hit Karnataka

Forty people have been killed and more than six lakh have been forced out of homes in Karnataka due to floods. (Photo: ANI)
 

Rainwater pours through ceiling into London Luton Airport; see video

The video that went viral on social media showed water flooding the busy airport terminal as stunned travellers look on and film the bizarre scene. (Photo: Twitter/ videoscreengrab)
 

Are you a virgin? Tiger Shroff gives filmy response to this question; read here

Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Celebrating 100th anniversary of India’s space dream, ISRO founder Vikram Sarabhai

The Indian Postal Service released a postal stamp in his name, on his first death anniversary in 1972. (Photo: Screengrab)

‘This is how I celebrate Eid’: Kerala man donates fresh clothes to flood victims

In the video, Noushad can be heard: 'We don’t carry anything along while we depart from this world, my profit is in helping the needy. Tomorrow is Bakri Eid, this is how I celebrate it.' (Photo: G Sudhakaran | Facebook)

15-km-long tricolour unfurled by forming human chain in Chhattisgarh

At the end of the programme, representatives of the Champions Book of World Records made the announcement of world record and handed over the certificate to the organiser, the statement said. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Fatuous to revive implementation of UN Resolutions on Kashmir: Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo: File)

Telugu NRIs in Gulf favour us, says BJP

Telangana NRI Gulf coordination chairman T.R. Srinivas said, “The BJP Gulf cell is conducting programmes assuring NRIs and Telangana state workers that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is with them.”
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham