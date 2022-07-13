3 business leaders join USISPF board

Cognizant India chairman and managing director Rajesh Nambiar (in picture) and two other business leaders have joined the Board of Directors of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), a Washington-based advocacy group that champions stronger US-India bilateral commercial and strategic ties. — By arrangement

Hyderabad: The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Tuesday said that Cognizant India chairman and managing director Rajesh Nambiar and two other business leaders have joined the Board of Directors of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), a Washington-based advocacy group that champions stronger US-India bilateral commercial and strategic ties.

The other business leaders who the board of USISPF are Chris Toth, chief executive officer of Varian, a Siemens Healthineers company, and Vishal Mahadevia, managing director (India), and a member of the Executive Management Group, Warburg Pincus.

The advocacy group said the new inductees represent healthcare, IT services and consulting, and private equity. Their presence on the board, the group said, will prove an asset in our work to create a powerful bilateral partnership between the United States and India.

Reacting to the appointment, Nambiar said, “Cognizant is deeply committed to advancing digital technologies and innovations that improve people’s lives and help build a healthier, more sustainable, and inclusive world. I look forward to working closely with USISPF towards our shared goals and further strengthening the US-India partnership.”

USISPF president and CEO Mukesh Aghi added, “We are grateful to have these new leaders join our Board of Directors to continue the important work we’ve been doing with Varian, Cognizant and Warburg Pincus over the years..”

USISPF is the only independent not-for-profit institution dedicated to strengthening the US-India partnership in Washington and in New Delhi.