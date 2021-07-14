TTD may adopt Israeli tech to strengthen security at Tirumala

Nellore: The TTD Vigilance and Security Wing has been asked to examine the possibility of adopting Israeli technology for providing a foolproof security cover for Tirumala, both to the temple and the multitude of visiting pilgrims, since the technology is believed to be the best.

TD executive officer, Jawahar Reddy, said security in Tirumala shall be further strengthened with new technology. He, along with additional EO Dharma Reddy and chief vigilance and security officer Gopinath Jatti inspected the Common Command Control Centre at PAC (pilgrims amenity centre)-4 in Tirumala on Tuesday.

During the visit, the CVSO thoroughly explained the functioning of the centre with the help of powerpoint presentation. He had explained to the EO with some video clippings about how their personnel prevent wild animal intrusion in living areas using automatic sirens and diverting them back to the woods.

Gopinath Jatti gave details on how thieves, dalaris and cheats are caught hold with the help of CCTV footages inside the temple, at the hundi, at PACs, the Akhilandam and laddu counters.

He also explained how missing children are reunited with their parents, how unauthorized hawkers are being identified etc.

The CVSO said efforts are on to transform Tirumala into a crime-free pilgrim centre.

Of the 1,654 CC cameras installed in the hilltown, 1,530 were integrated with the command control a facility to alert mobile vehicle-bound security personnel on their tabs immediately if any crime is committed in their region.

A few more CC cameras will be linked to the C-Cube Centre to aid the functioning of the TTD vigilance staff, he said.

TTD EO said the TTD vigilance and security wing is setting an example to other places of worship with its state-of-art hi-fi security apparatus.

Later, the TTD EO felicitated 30 vigilance personnel including a woman guard who had excelled in discharging their duties and presented them with cash awards as a token of appreciation of their services.

Thereafter, the TTD EO also inspected the CC cameras in Vaikunta Queue Complex 2 and made some valuable suggestions to officials.

VGO Bali Reddy, AVSOs Veerababu, Gangaraju and Pawan were also present.

The TTD EO inspected the rooftop slab works of the Alipiri footpath on Tuesday, walking down the route from the Sri Lakshmi Narayana temple to the Seventh Mile Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy. He urged CE Nageswara Rao to complete these works by this September as the annual Brahmotsavams are scheduled for October. He also inspected the works of the Alipiri footpath between Rajagopuram and Galigopuram.

The EO took a look at the plantation works at the Seventh Mile Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy area by the forest wing of TTD and proposed DFO Chandrasekhar to give it an aesthetic feel by planting colourful and attractive floral species. DyEE Surendra, AVSOs Shailendra, Ganga Raju etc were also present.