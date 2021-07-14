Nation Other News 13 Jul 2021 TTD may adopt Israel ...
Nation, In Other News

TTD may adopt Israeli tech to strengthen security at Tirumala

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PATHRI RAJASEKHAR
Published Jul 14, 2021, 12:39 am IST
Updated Jul 14, 2021, 12:39 am IST
The CVSO said efforts are on to transform Tirumala into a crime-free pilgrim centre
Venkateswara Temple, Tirumala. (Photo:DC)
 Venkateswara Temple, Tirumala. (Photo:DC)

Nellore: The TTD Vigilance and Security Wing has been asked to examine the possibility of adopting Israeli technology for providing a foolproof security cover for Tirumala, both to the temple and the multitude of visiting pilgrims, since the technology is believed to be the best.

TD executive officer, Jawahar Reddy, said security in Tirumala shall be further strengthened with new technology. He, along with additional EO Dharma Reddy and chief vigilance and security officer Gopinath Jatti inspected the Common Command Control Centre at PAC (pilgrims amenity centre)-4 in Tirumala on Tuesday.

 

During the visit, the CVSO thoroughly explained the functioning of the centre with the help of powerpoint presentation. He had explained to the EO with some video clippings about how their personnel prevent wild animal intrusion in living areas using automatic sirens and diverting them back to the woods.

Gopinath Jatti gave details on how thieves, dalaris and cheats are caught hold with the help of CCTV footages inside the temple, at the hundi, at PACs, the Akhilandam and laddu counters.

He also explained how missing children are reunited with their parents, how unauthorized hawkers are being identified etc.

 

The CVSO said efforts are on to transform Tirumala into a crime-free pilgrim centre.

Of the 1,654 CC cameras installed in the hilltown, 1,530 were integrated with the command control a facility to alert mobile vehicle-bound security personnel on their tabs immediately if any crime is committed in their region.

A few more CC cameras will be linked to the C-Cube Centre to aid the functioning of the TTD vigilance staff, he said.

TTD EO said the TTD vigilance and security wing is setting an example to other places of worship with its state-of-art hi-fi security apparatus.

 

Later, the TTD EO felicitated 30 vigilance personnel including a woman guard who had excelled in discharging their duties and presented them with cash awards as a token of appreciation of their services.

Thereafter, the TTD EO also inspected the CC cameras in Vaikunta Queue Complex 2 and made some valuable suggestions to officials.

VGO Bali Reddy, AVSOs Veerababu, Gangaraju and Pawan were also present.

The TTD EO inspected the rooftop slab works of the Alipiri footpath on Tuesday, walking down the route from the Sri Lakshmi Narayana temple to the Seventh Mile Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy. He urged CE Nageswara Rao to complete these works by this September as the annual Brahmotsavams are scheduled for October. He also inspected the works of the Alipiri footpath between Rajagopuram and Galigopuram.

 

The EO took a look at the plantation works at the Seventh Mile Prasanna Anjaneya Swamy area by the forest wing of TTD and proposed DFO Chandrasekhar to give it an aesthetic feel by planting colourful and attractive floral species. DyEE Surendra, AVSOs Shailendra, Ganga Raju etc were also present.

...
Tags: ttd, jawahar reddy, tirumala, israeli tech, andhra pradesh, security at tirumala
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Latest From Nation

Sources said a Rs 1 crore defamation suit will be filed against Koushik Reddy for making the allegation of bribe-taking against Manickam Tagore. (DC Image)

Legal notice to Padi Koushik Reddy over bribe allegation against Tagore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the interaction with Chief Ministers of North Eastern states on Covid-19 situation via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Modi cautions on possible third wave of Covid-19

Smriti Irani, Sarbananda Sonowal and Scindia. (Photo:PTI)

Smriti, Scindia, Sonowal on powerful panels as govt reconstitutes cabinet committees

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (PTI Photo)

AP strips top bureaucrat of GAD responsibility



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kadapa onions rich in flavonoids, says YVU researcher

Cultivated in Krishnapuram in Mydukur area of Kadapa district, the onion has special properties and is high in phenolic compounds, apart from antioxidants. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Kerala govt denies move to change names of places in Kasaragod district

A visual from the meeting. (Photo: ANI)

Supreme Court refuses to cancel, postpone PG final year medical exams

Supreme Court refused to direct the medical universities to cancel or postpone the final year Post Graduate exams. (Photo: PTI)

Islamic State ‘conspiracy’: NIA conducts multiple raids in Kashmir, detains six

This comes a day after the J&K government sacked it's eleven employees. (Photo: PTI)

Kamal Haasan opposes bill to amend Cinematograph Act

The bill proposes to amend the Cinematograph Act of 1952 with provisions that empower the Centre with revisionary powers. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->