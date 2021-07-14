Nation Other News 13 Jul 2021 Online classes: Stud ...
Nation, In Other News

Online classes: Students offhand, teachers at a loss

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jul 14, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Updated Jul 14, 2021, 12:05 am IST
Online classes for Class 1 to 12 have begun from July in SSC and CBSE schools and in the first month itself
A teacher records a session in an empty classroom after online classes resumed, as authorities eased COVID-19 restrictions, in Sangli. (Representative Photo:PTI)
 A teacher records a session in an empty classroom after online classes resumed, as authorities eased COVID-19 restrictions, in Sangli. (Representative Photo:PTI)

HYDERABAD: Online classes for the academic year 2021-22 are proving to be a huge challenge for teachers as students turn to be diverted, convinced that they will be promoted and under the impression that the situation is far from improving.

With this mindset, schoolteachers find that in a class of 25 students, only seven are attentive, 15 require to be reminded that they have to attend the classes and the remaining are not showing any interest.

 

Online classes for Class 1 to 12 have begun from July in SSC and CBSE schools and in the first month itself, the teachers have encountered several problems. With CBSE schools charting out an internal tests schedule which will evaluate the performance of children throughout the year, it has been noted that many are not taking it seriously.

Despite online counselling sessions for students and parents, the response is not as desired.

Dr Syed Shafiuddin Aijaz, a senior educationist, explains, "The students who have to appear in March 2022-23 are convinced that they do not need to prepare for exams as they shall be promoted like their seniors. Due to the ongoing pandemic, we find that there is hardly any motivation for the students and their focus from academics has shifted to social media. Many children are mesmerised by what they see on social media and exploring the world of the internet which gives them ideas far from reality."

 

Teachers say that they are facing umpteen challenges and often find that parents are not aware of the situation or they are not interested.

Take for example the case of CBSE schools where they had instructions to call on the parents whose children are not responding positively to online classes. Similarly, children have been taken in separate rooms and counselled online. In one such online session, there were children who revealed their hopelessness in times of Covid 19. A senior teacher and counsellor, on condition of anonymity, said, "There are bright students who do not require help from teachers, but are not able to communicate online.

 

These students complained about how they find it difficult to study in the prevailing conditions. Some of them believe that it will last for the next six years while others believe that it will not be over at all. These thoughts have got them confused and they are not sure if they must continue to put their efforts into studies."

These confusing thoughts got many educationists alarmed and the heads of different schools find that there is a need for students to take internal exams seriously. Despite guidelines from the CBSE, the children from Class 8 to 12 are yet to understand the importance of online studies.

 

Educationists are urging the students to be more proactive and alert about online classes and take each internal exam as seriously as offline exams.

...
Tags: online classes, school, students, teachers, online education, cbse classes, ssc, online counselling
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Sources said a Rs 1 crore defamation suit will be filed against Koushik Reddy for making the allegation of bribe-taking against Manickam Tagore. (DC Image)

Legal notice to Padi Koushik Reddy over bribe allegation against Tagore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the interaction with Chief Ministers of North Eastern states on Covid-19 situation via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Modi cautions on possible third wave of Covid-19

Venkateswara Temple, Tirumala. (Photo:DC)

TTD may adopt Israeli tech to strengthen security at Tirumala

Smriti Irani, Sarbananda Sonowal and Scindia. (Photo:PTI)

Smriti, Scindia, Sonowal on powerful panels as govt reconstitutes cabinet committees



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kadapa onions rich in flavonoids, says YVU researcher

Cultivated in Krishnapuram in Mydukur area of Kadapa district, the onion has special properties and is high in phenolic compounds, apart from antioxidants. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Kerala govt denies move to change names of places in Kasaragod district

A visual from the meeting. (Photo: ANI)

Supreme Court refuses to cancel, postpone PG final year medical exams

Supreme Court refused to direct the medical universities to cancel or postpone the final year Post Graduate exams. (Photo: PTI)

Islamic State ‘conspiracy’: NIA conducts multiple raids in Kashmir, detains six

This comes a day after the J&K government sacked it's eleven employees. (Photo: PTI)

Kamal Haasan opposes bill to amend Cinematograph Act

The bill proposes to amend the Cinematograph Act of 1952 with provisions that empower the Centre with revisionary powers. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->