Nation Other News 13 Jul 2021 High time Karnataka ...
Nation, In Other News

High time Karnataka brings in new population policy: BJP National Gen Secy C T Ravi

PTI
Published Jul 13, 2021, 12:36 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2021, 12:36 pm IST
State Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday had said that a decision will be taken after discussion and deliberation
C T Ravi said the step would curb growing population amid limited natural resources. (Photo: PTI/File)
 C T Ravi said the step would curb growing population amid limited natural resources. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bengaluru: BJP National General Secretary C T Ravi on Tuesday pitched for  bringing in a new population policy in Karnataka, on the lines of party ruled Assam and Uttar Pradesh, to curb growing population amid limited natural resources.

"It is high time Karnataka brings in a new population policy on the lines of Assam and Uttar Pradesh to control its growing population," Ravi, who is also a ruling BJP MLA from Chikkamagaluru said in a tweet.

 

"With the limited natural resources available, it will be difficult to meet the needs of every citizen if there is a population explosion," he said.

State Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday had said that a decision will be taken after discussion and deliberation.

Uttar Pradesh Population Policy 2021-2030 was recently unveiled by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to steady the growing population in the state and reduce maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner.

A draft of the Uttar Pradesh population control bill has also been uploaded on the state law commission website.

 

Assam, which is another BJP-ruled state, too has announced that it will gradually implement a two-child policy for availing benefits under specific schemes funded by the state.

...
Tags: c t ravi, karnataka minister c t ravi, population policy, draft population policy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan (PTI file photo)

Kerala Governor to join fast against dowry

Karnataka leaders had written to Vijayan requesting him to halt the process of renaming villages. (Photo: PTI/File)

Kerala CM says no decision taken to change name of any village in Kasaragod

A BMC health worker collects swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at a station in Mumbai, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (PTI/Shashank Parade)

COVID-19: India records 31,443 new cases, 2,020 deaths

Water resources minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav with Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image/File)

Krishna river water row: Andhra minister says Telangana violating directives



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Delhi's wait for monsoon ends, rains in parts of city

Rain lashed parts of the national capital early on Tuesday morning. (Photo: PTI)

Kadapa onions rich in flavonoids, says YVU researcher

Cultivated in Krishnapuram in Mydukur area of Kadapa district, the onion has special properties and is high in phenolic compounds, apart from antioxidants. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Stan Swamy's health critical, lawyer says won't move HC for urgent medical bail plea

Swamy has been undergoing treatment at the Holy Family Hospital. (Photo: Twitter/@WilfredQuadros)

Nambi Narayanan's false implication delayed India's cryo tech development: CBI

Two police officers were involved in torturing and hatching a conspiracy to frame ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Islamic State ‘conspiracy’: NIA conducts multiple raids in Kashmir, detains six

This comes a day after the J&K government sacked it's eleven employees. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->