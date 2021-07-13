90 per cent COVID cases in private hospitals in Hyderabad affected by Delta variant

With more than 1 lakh tests daily and low positivity rate, the occurrence of the Delta variant is less. (Representational image: PTI)

Hyderabad: Ninety per cent of Covid-19 cases in private hospitals in Hyderabad were found to be of the Delta variant during genome sequencing. This shows that the Delta variant was prevalent in the second wave.

With the cases declining, experts say that there is immunity against this variant in the general population due to which the transmission is less right now.

With more than 1 lakh tests daily and low positivity rate, the occurrence of the Delta variant is less. But there can be emergence of other variants, which are already existing and sequenced.

Dr Mohan Gupta, senior IMA member, said, "We are seeing more cases one day and fewer cases for the next four days. This cycle will continue as there are different variants around. If the variants are less virulent, these cycles are noted."

This pattern is dominant in Telangana state since last fortnight, and observers say that the only way forward with Covid-19 is to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and vaccination.

Infograph

Fresh cases: 696

Deaths: 6

Tests done: 1,05,797

Active cases: 10,148

Total cases: 6,32,379

Total deaths: 3,735

Most new cases

1. Khammam: 82

2. GHMC: 68

3. Nalgonda: 49

4. Pedappali: 48

5. Karimnagar: 45

Fewest new cases