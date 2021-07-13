Nation Other News 13 Jul 2021 90 per cent COVID ca ...
Nation, In Other News

90 per cent COVID cases in private hospitals in Hyderabad affected by Delta variant

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jul 13, 2021, 7:27 am IST
Updated Jul 13, 2021, 7:27 am IST
Experts say that there is immunity against this variant in the general population due to which the transmission is less right now
With more than 1 lakh tests daily and low positivity rate, the occurrence of the Delta variant is less. (Representational image: PTI)
 With more than 1 lakh tests daily and low positivity rate, the occurrence of the Delta variant is less. (Representational image: PTI)

Hyderabad: Ninety per cent of Covid-19 cases in private hospitals in Hyderabad were found to be of the Delta variant during genome sequencing. This shows that the Delta variant was prevalent in the second wave.

With the cases declining, experts say that there is immunity against this variant in the general population due to which the transmission is less right now.

 

With more than 1 lakh tests daily and low positivity rate, the occurrence of the Delta variant is less. But there can be emergence of other variants, which are already existing and sequenced.

Dr Mohan Gupta, senior IMA member, said, "We are seeing more cases one day and fewer cases for the next four days. This cycle will continue as there are different variants around. If the variants are less virulent, these cycles are noted."

This pattern is dominant in Telangana state since last fortnight, and observers say that the only way forward with Covid-19 is to follow Covid appropriate behaviour and vaccination.

 

 

Infograph

 

  • Fresh cases: 696
  • Deaths: 6
  • Tests done: 1,05,797
  • Active cases: 10,148
  • Total cases: 6,32,379
  • Total deaths: 3,735

 

Most new cases

  • 1. Khammam: 82
  • 2. GHMC: 68
  • 3. Nalgonda: 49
  • 4. Pedappali: 48
  • 5. Karimnagar: 45

 

Fewest new cases

  • 1. Komaram Bheem Asifabad: 1
  • 2. Adilabad, Kamareddy: 2
  • 3. Narayanpet, Sangareddy: 3
  • 4. Jogulamba Gadwal, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal, Vikarabad: 4
  • 5. Jangaon, Wanaparthy, Warangal Rural: 6

...
Tags: telangana covid, covid delta variant, hyderabad private hospitals


Horoscope 13 July 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Water resources minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav with Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image/File)

Krishna river water row: Andhra minister says Telangana violating directives

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy. (PTI Photo)

Revanth Reddy on mission mode to defeat TRS

Rain lashed parts of the national capital early on Tuesday morning. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi's wait for monsoon ends, rains in parts of city

People sit in the observation area after being inoculated with a dose of the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a vaccination centre in Manipal Hospital in Bangalore on June 18, 2021. (Manjunath Kiran / AFP)

Will receive EUL for Covaxin from WHO at earliest, says Bharat Biotech



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sirisha Bandla — the Indian-origin woman who flew with Richard Branson into space

Sirisha Bandla, Virgin Galactic's Vice President of Government Affairs and Research Operations, and one of the passengers accompanying Richard Branson, waves to the crowd before heading to board the rocket plane that will fly them to space from Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. (Photo: AP)
 

Dilip Kumar’s Hyderabad connections

Dilip Kumar with his wife, Saira Banu. (AFP)
 

Despite lockdowns, Hyderabad air rife with Nitrogen dioxide

The eight Indian cities where the NO2 pollution has increased since the initial lockdown are, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, and Lucknow. Representational Image (Twitter)
 

Kerala launches in-car dining to give fillip to tourism

Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas during the in-car dining. (Photo: ANI)
 

No farters/burpers please: Matrimonial ad prank by a feminist goes viral

Sakshi claimed that there were a plethora of hate emails sent her way as the ad hurt a lot of fragile egos, ranging from feminism-bashers to trolls sending death threats over a prank. (Twitter)
 

Hyderabad math wizard solves Riemann Hypothesis

Dr Eswaran, 74, works with the Sreenidhi Institute of Science and Technology in Hyderabad.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kadapa onions rich in flavonoids, says YVU researcher

Cultivated in Krishnapuram in Mydukur area of Kadapa district, the onion has special properties and is high in phenolic compounds, apart from antioxidants. (Representational Photo:PTI)

Stan Swamy's health critical, lawyer says won't move HC for urgent medical bail plea

Swamy has been undergoing treatment at the Holy Family Hospital. (Photo: Twitter/@WilfredQuadros)

Nambi Narayanan's false implication delayed India's cryo tech development: CBI

Two police officers were involved in torturing and hatching a conspiracy to frame ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan. (Photo: PTI/File)

Islamic State ‘conspiracy’: NIA conducts multiple raids in Kashmir, detains six

This comes a day after the J&K government sacked it's eleven employees. (Photo: PTI)

Air India Express operates first international flight with fully vaccinated crew

The airline has been part of the Vande Bharat Mission in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak last year. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->