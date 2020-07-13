111th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

898,709

29,105

Recovered

567,508

13,079

Deaths

23,642

455

Maharashtra25442714032510289 Tamil Nadu138470895321966 Delhi112494899683371 Gujarat41906291982046 Karnataka3884315411686 Uttar Pradesh3647623334934 Telangana3467122482356 West Bengal3001318581932 Andhra Pradesh2916815412328 Rajasthan2439218103510 Haryana2124015983301 Madhya Pradesh1763212876653 Assam168071089541 Bihar1630511953125 Odisha13737875091 Jammu and Kashmir105135979179 Kerala7874409532 Punjab78215392199 Chhatisgarh4081315319 Jharkhand3760230831 Uttarakhand3537278647 Goa2453120714 Tripura206714212 Manipur16098960 Puducherry141873918 Himachal Pradesh121391610 Nagaland8453270 Chandigarh5594178 Arunachal Pradesh3601382 Meghalaya295452 Mizoram2311500 Sikkim164810
Nation Other News 13 Jul 2020 Portfolios allocated ...
Nation, In Other News

Portfolios allocated in Madhya Pradesh, Scindia loyalists get key ministries

PTI
Published Jul 13, 2020, 11:54 am IST
Updated Jul 13, 2020, 1:37 pm IST
Senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra retained the Home department, but had to give up health to Scindia supporter Prabhuram Choudhary
Shivraj Singh Chouhan (right) with Jyotiraditya Scindia. CM Shivraj on Monday allocated portfolios to the new ministers. (PTI Photo)
  Shivraj Singh Chouhan (right) with Jyotiraditya Scindia. CM Shivraj on Monday allocated portfolios to the new ministers. (PTI Photo)

Bhopal: Eleven days after expansion of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday allocated portfolios to the new ministers, with BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia's supporters getting some of the key departments.

The 28 new ministers who joined the Chouhan cabinet on July 2 include 20 of cabinet rank and eight ministers of state. The Chouhan ministry strength is now 34, including four women ministers.

 

Scindia loyalist Tulsi Silawat retained the water resources department and also got charge of the fisheries and fisheries development departments in the allocation on Monday while Govind Singh Rajput retained revenue and transport departments, official sources said.

Silawat and Rajput were inducted into the cabinet in the first 'mini expansion' of the Chouhans ministry.

Scindia supporters Dr Prabhuram Choudhary got charge of the health and family welfare department, Pradyumna Singh Tomar got energy, Mahendra Singh Sisodia got panchayat and rural development while Imarti Devi got women and child development department.

 

Chouhan has kept the general administration, public relations, Narmada valley development, aviation and some other departments with himself.

Senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra retained the Home department, but had to give up health to Scindia supporter Prabhuram Choudhary.

Mishra also got charge of the parliamentary affairs and law departments on Monday.

Besides, Gopal Bhargava got the public works department and rural industries, Vijay Shah-forest, Jagdish Devda-finance and commercial tax, Bhupendra Singh-urban administration and development and Yashodhara Raje Scindia- sports and youth welfare.

 

Kamal Patel, who was inducted during the first expansion earlier, retained farmers welfare and agriculture development departments.

From the Scindia camp, Bisahulal Singh got food and civil supplies and consumer protection, Aidal Singh Kansana- public health engineering, Hardeep Singh Dang new and renewable energy, Rajwardhan Singh Dattigaon-industrial policy and investment promotion, Brajendra Singh Yadav-public health engineering, Girraj Dandotia-farmers welfare and agriculture development, Suresh Dhakad-public works department and OPS Bhadoria-urban administration and development.

 

Yadav, Dandotia, Dhakad and Bhadoria have been inducted as ministers of state (MoS).

The other BJP ministers include Dr Mohan Yadav, who got higher education department, Brajendra Pratap Singh- mineral resources and labour, Vishwas Sarang-medical education, Bhopal gas tragedy and relief, Prem Singh Patel- animal, social justice and divyang welfare, Om Prakash Saklecha-minor, small and medium enterprises and science and technology, Usha Thakur-tourism, culture and spiritual departments and Arvind Bhadoria-cooperatives and public service management.

 

Meena Singh Mandve, who was inducted during the mini expansion, retained the SC/ST welfare department.

Ministers of State with independent charge Inder Singh Parmar got school education department, Ramkhelavan Patel- backward class and minorities welfare, Ram Kishore Kanvre- AYUSH and water resources and Bharat Singh Kushwaha-food processing and horticulture.

Chouhan took oath as chief minister for a record fourth term on March 23, after Kamal Nath resigned from the post following rebellion by 22 MLAs of the Congress.

Out of the 22 MLAs who walked away with Scindia, 14 were inducted into the cabinet.

 

All of them are not legislators at present and will have to contest bypolls.

On Sunday, Congress MLA Pradyuman Singh Lodhi also quit the party and joined the BJP.

In the 230-member state Assembly, 25 seats are currently lying vacant.

Bypolls to these seats are necessitated due to the resignation of 23 leaders from their Assembly membership and death of two sitting legislators.

...
Tags: madhya pradesh, shivraj singh chouhan, mp portfolis, madhya pradesh politics, jyotiraditya scindia
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


Latest From Nation

Representational image(AFP)

Lockdown guidelines to be released by Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner shortly

Representational image (PTI)

What can be done now? Central officials mull Yogi's weekend lockdowns

Representational image (AFP)

Kodagu admin cracks down on homestays housing WFH tourists

Police in its FIR has also stated that these government funds are being diverted to militants coffer with assistance of sympathisers. Representational Image

Nagaland extortion racket: NIA arrests NSCN (IM) treasurer's wife



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
 

Why it’s not easy to take facial recognition software off police’s arsenal

Facial recognition technology has a dark side, with it integrated into China’s massive public surveillance system and its social credit experiment where even minor infractions of public norms can result in sanctions.
 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Jharkhand teacher uses loudspeakers to teach students unable to afford e-learning

Representational image.

Tiger Kadamba, who once went walkabout in Hyderabad zoo, dies of heart failure

Royal Bengal tiger Kadamba once went walkabout in the Hyderabad zoo. (DC File Photo)

Patanjali drug can cure COVID-19, claims Ramdev; Really? asks Ayush Ministry

Yoga guru Ramdev addresses the media during the launch of 'Coronil' and 'Swasari', ayurvedic medicines claimed by Patanjali to cure coronavirus disease, in Haridwar. PTI photo

No democracy for CBSE exams

Representational image (PTI photo)

TN govt buys 43,000 pulse oximeters

Oxygen level being measured on a digital fingertip pulse oximeter at a screening centre in Mumbai (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham