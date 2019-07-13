Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Other News 13 Jul 2019 Iconic suspension br ...
Nation, In Other News

Iconic suspension bridge 'Laskshman Jhula' closed for public

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 13, 2019, 3:39 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 3:39 pm IST
The closure, however, poses a challenge to the administration in managing pilgrims during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra.
The bridge has been used to shoot documentaries and Bollywood songs drawing many foreign visitors too. (Photo: ANI)
 The bridge has been used to shoot documentaries and Bollywood songs drawing many foreign visitors too. (Photo: ANI)

Garhwal: The Uttarakhand government has ordered the immediate closure of the Lakshman Jhula in Rishikesh following Public Works Department’s report stating that the bridge is in a distressed state which may cause an accident.

The iconic suspension bridge was built by the PWD in 1923 which maintains it till now. The closure, however, poses a challenge to the administration in managing pilgrims during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra which begins on July 17.

 

The bridge aided the residents of Pauri Garhwal and Tehri Garhwal to cross the Ganges. People will have to walk another two kilometres to Ram Jhula to cross the river.

“The bridge was built 96 years ago because people wanted to commute between two districts and visit the religious places located there,” The Indian Express quoted a PWD official who added that it was the only hanging suspension bridge in the state at that time.

He further said, “It is widely believed that Laxman, the younger brother of Lord Rama, had crossed river Ganga from the same route where the bridge now stands majestically.”

The Jhula is a renowned tourist interaction. Numerous temples, markets, ashrams and hotels have sprung up in the vicinity of the Jhula. The bridge has been used to shoot documentaries and Bollywood songs.

The news has left many local residents and tourists disappointed as it is among the most visited destinations.

...
Tags: lakshman jhula, garhwal
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Dehradun


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The police said that a thorough investigation will be carried out in the matter and action will be taken against the man if found guilty. (Photo: ANI)

Caught on Camera: Youth openly fires shots in Prayagraj, probe underway

Champion landed in a controversy recently after a video showing him dancing to a Bollywood number brandishing guns in both his hands hand went viral. (Photo: ANI)

Weapon licenses of suspended BJP MLA Pranav Champion revoked

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday sought the Centre's cooperation in completing the Metro Phase-IV and expressed hope that the Union government will soon approve the project's three corridors it did not do earlier. (Photo: File)

No blame game: Kejriwal on Metro Ph-IV delay, seeks Centre's cooperation

The minority affairs minister also said that there has not been one single incident in which the accused has not been caught. (Photo: File)

Nobody should be forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Salman Khan feels these 5 actors including him are only stars in Bollywood; find out

Salman Khan.
 

Apple Watch 4 is old! This smartwatch will absolutely will dominate wearables

The promotional image of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 has leaked and we finally get to sit it in all its glory. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Is the Hyundai Kona Electric available in your city?

Hyundai Kona Electric launched at Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

Apple iPhone India prices slashed, up to Rs 40,000 off

The iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Display and has IP67 water and dust resistant certifications.
 

Bishop to pour ‘holy water' from helicopter in ‘mass exorcism' over Colombian city

Monsignor Rubén Darío Jaramillo Montoya, the bishop of Buenaventura, would say a prayer intended to purge the area of demonic infestation. (Photo: Representational | AP)
 

Clean them or pay fine! Dubai to impose heavy penalty for dirty cars

The latest rule would compel the citizens to keep their car clean. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

This Manipur florist makes exquisite dolls out of waste

Chachea, who is a florist by profession, makes exquisite dolls and has drawn quite a lot of customers since the beginning. (Photo: ANI)

20 years of Kargil: How India took back Tiger Hill from the enemy

The enemy, however, retaliated numerous times but was vehemently answered by the Indian troops. (Photo: Representational image, ANI)

Congress is supply point for BJP: Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

India prepares to land rover on moon in global space race

The Indian Space Research Organization plans to launch a spacecraft using home grown technology on Monday, and it is scheduled to touch down on the moon September 6 or 7. (Representational Image)

In a first, Punjab hospital opens mobile de-addiction centre

The mobile de-addiction centre is treating patients who are addicted to using their smartphones. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham