Nation Other News 13 Jun 2022 With pandemic on ebb ...
Nation, In Other News

With pandemic on ebb, state gears up for grand Bonalu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Jun 13, 2022, 7:32 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2022, 10:15 am IST
Historians traced back the origin of festivities to the Kakatiya period, when the Golconda ruler used to celebrate it with gusto
People of Telangana are gearing up to celebrate Bonalu, one of the most significant festivals in the state. (DC file image)
 People of Telangana are gearing up to celebrate Bonalu, one of the most significant festivals in the state. (DC file image)

HYDERABAD: As monsoon is all set to make its advent in Telangana in a couple of days, people are also gearing up to celebrate Bonalu, one of the most significant festivals in the state.

Historians traced back the origin of the festivities to the Kakatiya period, when the initial rulers of Golconda used to celebrate this festival with great gusto and a proof of this, a Jagadambika or Jagadamba temple, still stands intact on the hillock.

 

“At this centuries-old temple, the festivities still continue on a grand scale, apart from other temples across the city. The temple remained undisturbed during both the Qutub Shahi and Asaf Jahi periods. Bala Hissar, the Sultan’s abode at the highest point of Golconda can be seen overlooking the temple. This is an example of non-interference by the then rulers,” said Anuradha Reddy, convenor, the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Hyderabad chapter.

In the Census of India 1961 (volume II), AP, titled ‘Fairs and Festivals of Hyderabad District’, the Bonam is defined as a preparation of rice and green-gram given as offering to the deity. Anuradha explained that the word Bonalu derives from the word Bhojanalu offered to ‘local deity’, as villagers believed that all kinds of illnesses and epidemics were cured with the blessings of the goddess. “The Bonalu and monsoon have a relationship, as most of the illnesses are seasonal. Villagers used to visit the local goddess’ temples where a priest applied herbs for curing the diseases,” she added.

 

Some other accounts record that in 1813, when the plague broke out in the twin cities, a military battalion from Hyderabad which was deployed in Ujjain vowed to come up with a temple in Hyderabad, if the plague subsided. Hence, the Ujjaini Mahakali temple in Secunderabad came into being.

Paravasthu Lokeshwar, who authored ‘Salaam Hyderabad’ (Telugu) and several other books, said that as part of festivities, turmeric and neem were still used, since they were known to possess medicinal and antiseptic properties. “The village folks tried their best to ward off all the seasonal diseases and epidemics like plague. They approached the goddess to help them out,” he explained.

 

According to Lokeshwar, the Nizam, the ruler of the then Hyderabad state, not only extended all support but also ensured smooth conduct of the festivities by providing facilities like buses, water and other provisions. “It is said that the Nizam, in his personal capacity, oversaw the proceedings at Secunderabad’s temple, by sitting at an oil shop on the opposite side of the temple,” he added.

...
Tags: bonalu, kakatiya period, golconda rulers, jagadamba temple on hillock, bala hissar, plague in twin cities
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

News

Cable theft at police head quarters shows lethargy

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses a public meeting on the completion of eight years of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister at Vanastalipuram on Sunday. (Photo by arrangement)

Ensure safety of girls, Bandi tells TS government

Few men occupy compartments reserved for ladies in Metro train in Hyderabad (DC)

Men take Metro seats reserved for women

TD MLC Nara Lokesh on Sunday slammed chief minister Jagan, saying he turned AP into 'Sampoorna Madyapaana Pradesh'. (Twitter)

Opposition slams government over new liquor policy in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM Modi gets emotional while interacting with beneficiary during Utkarsh Samaroh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi nteracting with the beneficiary (ANI)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Koya youth delve deep into roots, family history

Several Koya youths are reportedly going to Chhattisgarh to meet community elders of their surnames and finding their history and names of Kuladevatha. — Representational image/DC

Inverted Rifle, helmet shifted from India Gate to War Memorial

A generation of Indians from all over the country from last 50 years have visited Amar Jawan Jyoti to pay their respect to fallen Indian soldiers and it has etched strongly in the emotional psyche of Indians. (Twitter)

Body spray ads with 'rape jokes' draws Centre's ire

A screengrab of the advertisement (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->