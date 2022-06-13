Nation Other News 13 Jun 2022 Pochamma temple at P ...
Nation, In Other News

Pochamma temple at Padmaraonagar a paradise for devotees

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 13, 2022, 7:03 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2022, 8:54 am IST
The locals strongly believe that the deities grant all wishes of those who come to worship and seek blessings
On Sundays the crowds peak as it is the weekend and many families travel from faraway places to the city for a visit to this temple. (Image credit: Social media)
  On Sundays the crowds peak as it is the weekend and many families travel from faraway places to the city for a visit to this temple. (Image credit: Social media)

HYDERABAD:  Sri Katta Maisamma-Pochamma temple, located on the main road of Padmaraonagar, is considered to be the second famous temple in Secunderabad after the Ujjaini Mahankali temple. The locals strongly believe that the deities grant all wishes of those who come to worship and seek blessings.

The EO (executive officer) of the temple, Mahender Goud, said Katta Maisamma and Pochamma were the two main deities of the temple. “The Telugu month of Ashada and Bonalu are the two major events for this temple. Apart from other festivals like Dasara and Navratri, a huge rush can be seen during Fridays, Tuesdays and Sundays, which are considered as ‘Ammavari Dinalu’. On Sundays the crowds peak as it is the weekend and many families travel from faraway places to the city for a visit to this temple. We extend the temple visiting timings during these days,” he explained.

 

Pramod, who sells puja items right outside the temple’s main gate, said for the past three generations, his family has been running the shop to cater to the needs of devotees. “This is one of the oldest temples in the city. I grew up listening to stories of how there used to be frequent floods during British rule and how the prayers of our villagers were answered by Katta Maisamma who stopped them. There are many lakeside temples attributed to goddess Katta Maisamma. The goddess is said to be responsible for protecting water bodies and keeping people safe from water-borne illnesses. I was told that this used to be a wooden road and the temple was very small in those days, which was expanded over the years by village elders and the authorities. My grandfather was said to be among the founders who helped the village elders to construct the temple. It is strongly believed that whatever you wish and pray for in this temple will come true with Ammavari blessings,” he said.

 

“It is an amazing place to come for some peace. So many people come from different places and seek blessings of the goddesses here. I make sure that I frequently visit the temple and sit for 10-15 minutes. It eases my mind and calms me down,” said Raju Babu, a private employee from Chilkalguda who stopped at the temple on his way home from work.

“It is carnival here during festival seasons and during Bonalu. The road usually gets closed for traffic and we get to celebrate our festivals with peace and happiness. I have invited our relatives from other states to join us this year and celebrate with us,” said Pramila, a second year degree student.

 

“The temple, constructed in 1954 by A. Rammaiah and five other people, was taken over by the endowments department in 1987 and has been maintained ever since," said S. Tirumalachary, the head priest of the temple.

“The trust board was organised in 1991, following which a priest was assigned. The public were happy to have a priest and with the response, a final decision was taken to have a priest to look after the temple and to cater to the devotees. Apart from wholesome celebrations of main festivals like Ugadi, Dasara and Diwali, other occasions like Hanuman Jayanti and Krishna Ashtami also are also celebrated with special pujas here apart from serving food to devotees and attendees. In 1999, the temple was reconstructed and timely beautification has been taken up ever since,” he said.

 

...
Tags: katta maisamma-pochamma temple padmaraonagar
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

News

Cable theft at police head quarters shows lethargy

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses a public meeting on the completion of eight years of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister at Vanastalipuram on Sunday. (Photo by arrangement)

Ensure safety of girls, Bandi tells TS government

Few men occupy compartments reserved for ladies in Metro train in Hyderabad (DC)

Men take Metro seats reserved for women

TD MLC Nara Lokesh on Sunday slammed chief minister Jagan, saying he turned AP into 'Sampoorna Madyapaana Pradesh'. (Twitter)

Opposition slams government over new liquor policy in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM Modi gets emotional while interacting with beneficiary during Utkarsh Samaroh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi nteracting with the beneficiary (ANI)

Koya youth delve deep into roots, family history

Several Koya youths are reportedly going to Chhattisgarh to meet community elders of their surnames and finding their history and names of Kuladevatha. — Representational image/DC

West Bengal gets 2 Navy fast interceptor crafts based in Kolkata

Two fast interceptor crafts at Man-O-War Jetty in river Hooghly in Kolkata on Wednesday

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Inverted Rifle, helmet shifted from India Gate to War Memorial

A generation of Indians from all over the country from last 50 years have visited Amar Jawan Jyoti to pay their respect to fallen Indian soldiers and it has etched strongly in the emotional psyche of Indians. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->