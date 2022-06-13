Nation Other News 13 Jun 2022 Men take Metro seats ...
Men take Metro seats reserved for women

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ARCHITHA KURRELI
Published Jun 13, 2022, 10:43 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2022, 10:43 am IST
Men even occupy seats reserved for pregnant women and disabled people
Few men occupy compartments reserved for ladies in Metro train in Hyderabad (DC)
 Few men occupy compartments reserved for ladies in Metro train in Hyderabad (DC)

HYDERABAD: Though Metro trains have special compartments for women passengers, some unruly men allegedly board ladies’ compartments and occupy seats. They even occupy seats reserved for pregnant women and disabled people. Despite some metro stations having security guards who make sure that men do not enter women’s compartments, once the train starts, they appear from nowhere and manage to get in, say some women passengers.

“A woman recently asked a man who occupied a woman's seat to vacate it. But he did not listen even after making many requests. She had to travel standing all the way from Madhapur to Uppal,” said Kavya, a regular passenger.

 

Explaining her concern, Pooja, another regular Metro passenger, said Hyderabad Metro Rail should take measures like appointing security guards inside the train to restrict men from occupying seats allotted to women.

Though daily travellers of the metro trains say it is a safe and convenient mode of public transport to reach their workplace and colleges, complaints about men occupying women’s compartments are being raised time and again.

Responding to a series of complaints about men violating rules like boarding ladies compartments and occupying seats reserved for pregnant women and the disabled in Metro trains in the city, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) managing director N.V.S. Reddy said they had been counselling men violating  rules and sitting in the ladies compartment. “The change has to come in the society and the people. The HMRL is taking action and imposing a fine of `300 on men entering the ladies’ coach. Regular raids are conducted in trains to resolve this issue,” he said.

 

...
