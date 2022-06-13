Nation Other News 13 Jun 2022 Akkanna Madanna temp ...
Nation, In Other News

Akkanna Madanna temple gets set for spiritual extravaganza

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Jun 13, 2022, 5:54 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2022, 8:43 am IST
It remains shut from 1 pm to 6 pm, and in the evening there is a trickle of devotees
A priest performs the rituals at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC)
 A priest performs the rituals at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC)

Hyderabad: The Akkanna Madanna Mahakali temple in Old City’s bustling Shahalibanda appears to be relatively quiet on Sunday. It remains shut from 1 pm to 6 pm, and in the evening there is a trickle of devotees. However, come July 24, the temple in Hari Bowli will be gripped by the fervour of thousands of devotees who will cram the not-so-wide streets around the temple.

What makes the temple stand out among the other shrines of Bonalu celebration is its rich history, interspersed with examples of Hindi-Muslim unity.

 

Senior Congress leader G. Niranjan, who was formerly the president and is currently the chief patron of the recently-formed temple committee, said around four-five lakh people were expected to visit the temple during Bonalu.

Narrating the interesting history of the temple, the committee’s general secretary K. Dattatreya said the temple was named after two brothers Akkanna and Madanna, who served as commander-in-chief and Prime Minister, respectively, under king Abul Hasan Qutb Shah or Tana Shah, in the 17th century. The two brothers used to offer prayers and take rest in the temple, which was located inside a devdi or a nobleman’s mansion, and was not open to the general public.

 

According to Dattatreya, in 1948, the wall, blocking access to the temple, was broken, and the devdi’s owner Mir Mohammed Anwar Ali, supported in making it open to the public. He helped in expansion of the temple by giving away 10 square yards of his devdi land, and donated Rs 50 for the same.

Balaji Ullasrao Hangare, who has been running a chat stall right opposite the temple for the past five years, said he did not get the best view of the celebrations as, during that time, due to huge crowds, he shut shop for 2-3 days. But having seen the celebrations earlier, he described them as a grand affair, especially when the ghatam procession, including a decorated elephant, started from the temple, passed by Charminar and ended at Nayapul.

 

Hangare said while stalls like his were shut, heavy police bandobast as well as several stalls selling items to offer pooja to Goddess Mahakali came up in those few days.  Shyamala, who rented a shop diagonally opposite to the temple three months ago, is hoping to get a good view of the procession.

...
Tags: akkanna madanna mahakali temple
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

News

Cable theft at police head quarters shows lethargy

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar addresses a public meeting on the completion of eight years of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister at Vanastalipuram on Sunday. (Photo by arrangement)

Ensure safety of girls, Bandi tells TS government

Few men occupy compartments reserved for ladies in Metro train in Hyderabad (DC)

Men take Metro seats reserved for women

TD MLC Nara Lokesh on Sunday slammed chief minister Jagan, saying he turned AP into 'Sampoorna Madyapaana Pradesh'. (Twitter)

Opposition slams government over new liquor policy in Andhra Pradesh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

PM Modi gets emotional while interacting with beneficiary during Utkarsh Samaroh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi nteracting with the beneficiary (ANI)

Koya youth delve deep into roots, family history

Several Koya youths are reportedly going to Chhattisgarh to meet community elders of their surnames and finding their history and names of Kuladevatha. — Representational image/DC

West Bengal gets 2 Navy fast interceptor crafts based in Kolkata

Two fast interceptor crafts at Man-O-War Jetty in river Hooghly in Kolkata on Wednesday

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Inverted Rifle, helmet shifted from India Gate to War Memorial

A generation of Indians from all over the country from last 50 years have visited Amar Jawan Jyoti to pay their respect to fallen Indian soldiers and it has etched strongly in the emotional psyche of Indians. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->