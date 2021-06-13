Nation Other News 13 Jun 2021 Warangal municipal b ...
Nation, In Other News

Warangal municipal body revamps library, gives it 'bookshelf' look

ANI
Published Jun 13, 2021, 1:11 pm IST
Updated Jun 13, 2021, 1:11 pm IST
The authorities stepped forward to restore and renovate the old library building
The building of the library now wears a look of an enormous bookshelf besides which a girl can be seen avidly reading a book. (Photo: Twitter/@KTRTRS)
 The building of the library now wears a look of an enormous bookshelf besides which a girl can be seen avidly reading a book. (Photo: Twitter/@KTRTRS)

Warangal: An old regional library in Warangal, Telangana has been given a makeover by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, giving it a look of a bookshelf.

The building of the library now wears a look of an enormous bookshelf besides which a girl can be seen avidly reading a book. The interior walls of the library are also covered with unique murals of fictional characters.

 

The authorities stepped forward to restore and renovate the old library building. The project involved fixing the roofs of the buildings, replacing age-old furniture and providing basic infrastructure under the Smart City mission.

Appreciating the work being done by the Great Warangal Municipal Corporation, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, K Taraka Ramarao appreciated the revamped look of the regional library and further complimented the work of the Municipal Corporation.

 

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Loved the revamped look of the regional library of Warangal. My compliments to Great Warangal Municipal Corporation and team on a great job."

...
Tags: warangal heritage city
Location: India, Telangana, jangaon


