Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Other News 13 Jun 2019 Three girls includin ...
Nation, In Other News

Three girls including 2 minor go missing in Telangana

ANI
Published Jun 13, 2019, 8:46 am IST
Updated Jun 13, 2019, 8:46 am IST
The police are further investigating the matters.
Aakula Sravanthi and Gayathri – who are friends and studying in intermediate in Patancheru Government Junior College had left from their residences at 10 am to the college. (Photo: ANI)
 Aakula Sravanthi and Gayathri – who are friends and studying in intermediate in Patancheru Government Junior College had left from their residences at 10 am to the college. (Photo: ANI)

Sangareddy: Three girls were reported missing in Patancheru area of Sangareddy district in Telangana, police said Wednesday.

According to the police, the girls have been identified as Aakula Sravanthi and Gayathri, both 17 years old students, and Shivani (24).

 

Aakula Sravanthi and Gayathri are friends and went missing from their college here.

"Two girls -- Aakula Sravanthi and Gayathri – who are friends and studying in intermediate in Patancheru Government Junior College had left from their residences at 10 am to the college. They did return to their homes in the evening. The girls' parents approached us after they did not return to their homes," the police said.

In the other case, 24-year-old Shivani, who works at a software company, left her home in Ranga Reddy area in the morning to her office but did not return late evening, afterwards her parents informed the police.

Her friend said that he had dropped her to Patancheru in the evening.

The police are further investigating the matters.

...
Tags: minor, girls, missing, telangana
Location: India, Telangana


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

'One of the accused Stan Swamy, who is the resident of Ranchi, his home was searched. Police have recovered some documents and electronic materials,' said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Suhas Bawche. (Photo: ANI)

Bhima Koregaon case: Pune Police raids accused Stan Swamy's home

For ensuring faster approval on files, Modi said both the cabinet minister and his junior colleague can sit together to clear proposals, the sources said. (Photo: File)

‘Reach office on time, avoid working from home’: PM Modi to Council of Ministers

'All Waqf properties will be geo-tagged and digitised. Schools, colleges, hospitals, community centres, common centres and hostels will be built on them,' Naqvi said. (Photo: ANI)

All Waqf properties will be geo-tagged, digitised: Naqvi

National Investigation Agency on Wednesday recovered 14 mobiles, 29 SIM cards and other incriminating materials including 300 air-gun pellets and posters of some proscribed organisation during its searches in Coimbatore in connection with ISIS Tamil Nadu-Kerala case. (Photo: File)

NIA arrests TN-Kerala ISIS module mastermind; recovers 14 mobiles, 29 SIM cards



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Monsoon romance: 5 steamy Bollywood moments that show rain is about passionate love

Steamy Bollywood moments. (Courtesy: YouTube)
 

ISRO unveils pictures of modules of India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2

The Chandrayaan-2 has three modules Orbiter, Lander and Rover. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Warrior mode on'! Arjun Kapoor's muscles in shirtless pics excite fans for 'Panipat'

Arjun Kapoor. (Photo: Twitter)
 

In a ‘World First’, frostbitten cat fitted with new limbs

The paws were created from computer tomography and 3D modelling. It is believed to be a ‘world’s first’. (Photo: Screengrab from East2West)
 

Eat for free at this West Bengal restaurant if you are die-hard MS Dhoni fan

Shambhu Bose feeds every MS Dhoni fan for free, who visits his restaurant. (Photo: AP)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro to come with jaw-dropping price

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro will be priced at about USD 1,100 (about Rs 76,249) to USD 1,200 (Rs 83,181) for the 4G version.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Rise of a phoenix

Dr Shahina with her family

Dust storm hits Somnath temple ahead of cyclone Vayu's landfall

The cyclone is expected to touch Gujarat, 280 Km nearly south of Veraval Gujarat and 360 km nearly south of Porbandar. (Photo: ANI)

Thawar Chand Gehlot is new leader of Rajya Sabha

Gehlot represents Shajapur reserved Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh. (Photo: PTI)

BJP sets up executive committee; Amit Shah continues as president

Prahlad Joshi, will be the chief whip of the government while MoS Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Meghwal gets the deputy chief whip in Lok Sabha and MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan will be deputy chief whip in Rajya Sabha. (Photo: PTI)

Maoist leaders Narmada, her husband arrested in Gadchiroli

Naramada was wanted in 65 offences in Gadchiroli including murders, arson and encounters. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham