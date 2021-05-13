Washermen ostracised for seeking higher wages in Andhra Pradesh

As a consequence, villagers ostracised them and for the last one month they are being denied access to NREGS, hotels, and even mineral water plants. — Representational image: PTI

KURNOOL: Washermen from around 40 families in Karimaddela village of Gadivemula mandal were ostracised by villagers as they demanded a hike in wages for washing dirty clothes. About 40 families eke out a living washing clothes in the village, which has a population of 5000. Trouble began when the washerman demanded enhancement of annual maintenance from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000.

As a consequence, villagers ostracised them and for the last one month they are being denied access to NREGS, hotels, and even mineral water plants. Field officer of NREGS, Gokari said he was informed by the village elders that work should not be allotted to them.

“Based on their diktat, I sent them back and informed the same to my higher authorities,” he said.

Sarpanch Pullaiah Sunkanna said that of the 1,285 households in the village, many are finding it difficult to pay even the existing amount as most of them do not have regular sources of income and they depend on the national rural employment guarantee scheme.

"We have told them that we are paying the highest annual amount to them compared to neighboring villages. Yeeraguntal villagers pay just Rs 4,000 per household while at Gadivemula it is Rs 5,000,” the sarpanch said.

He said that they had given three village volunteer posts to rajakas and have always included them in every government scheme granted to the village.

“But they were misled by Left parties, who have been creating discord among the villagers,” he said.

Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy said that the problem has been solved as the villagers have agreed to hike the annual pay to Rs 7,000. Both parties agreed to the terms and conditions and they have given an undertaking that they will not seek unfair increases nor would they boycott work, Reddy said.