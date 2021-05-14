Nation Other News 13 May 2021 Telugus in Israel fe ...
Nation, In Other News

Telugus in Israel fear of grip, kin worried

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published May 14, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated May 14, 2021, 12:00 am IST
The family members of Israel migrants are worrying over the safety of their beloved ones during the war like situation
Bommakanti Maheshwar Goud, Israel-Telangana association working president. (Photo by arrangement)
Nizamabad: Telugu people in Israel in grip of fear as clashes between Israel and Palestinian continued. There are around 10,000 people from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh living in various parts of Israel. Around 1,000 people from undivided Nizamabad, Adilabad and Karimnagar districts have also gone to Israel in search of livelihood.

The family members of Israel migrants are worrying over the safety of their beloved ones during the war like situation. The kin of migrants get in touch with migrants over video calls and social media apps. For the last three days, they are constantly contacting the migrants to know their well-being.

 

After Gulf countries, the majority of unemployed youths from north Telangana districts have shown interest to work in Israel. They believe that working conditions and pay packages are more satisfactory in Israel than Gulf countries. As a result, for the last 10 years youths from two Telugu states thronged Israel for employment.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle from Israel on Thursday night, Telangana-Israel Association working president Bommakanti Maheshwar Goud said that they are safe in Israel. Each household has safety bunker and people rushed to their safety with sirens blown by Israel authorities minutes before rocket attacks, he said.

 

Maheshwar Goud said that food and accommodation is available and they are doing daily work as usual. Rocket attack claimed the life of Keralite Soumya, just one kilometre away from our residence, he explained. Most of the Telugus are working as caregivers in Israel, he added. Israel government takes utmost care for safety and welfare of all citizens without any discrimination, he said.

Tags: israel attacks, gaza air strikes
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


More From Other News

Indian-origin doctor is global coordinator for US President's Malaria Initiative

In the face of an 'unprecedented' crisis, Panjabi said he was humbled by the challenges the US the world faced to build back better. (Image credit: Twitter/@rajpanjabi)

ZojlLa Pass reopens: Big relief for Ladakh, Army

This year the ZojiLa Pass opened after a closure of 110 days, compared to an average of 150 days in previous years. — (Photo:PTI)

Yadadri queue complex by April 15, says Telangana CM

KCR witnessed a demo of lighting around the temple complex during nights. (DC Image)

Telangana makes face masks mandatory, restrictions imposed on religious events

Any deviation in this regard shall attract prosecution under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 IPC as well as other applicable laws, the GO said. (Representational Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao).

Rs 5,000 cr annual loss to Western Railway due to COVID-19 crisis: Official

During the COVID-19 lockdown last year, the WR ran 1,234 Shramik Special trains from May 1 to 31 to ferry about 19 lakh people to their destinations in different states. (PTI file photo)
