Telugus in Israel fear of grip, kin worried

Nizamabad: Telugu people in Israel in grip of fear as clashes between Israel and Palestinian continued. There are around 10,000 people from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh living in various parts of Israel. Around 1,000 people from undivided Nizamabad, Adilabad and Karimnagar districts have also gone to Israel in search of livelihood.

The family members of Israel migrants are worrying over the safety of their beloved ones during the war like situation. The kin of migrants get in touch with migrants over video calls and social media apps. For the last three days, they are constantly contacting the migrants to know their well-being.

After Gulf countries, the majority of unemployed youths from north Telangana districts have shown interest to work in Israel. They believe that working conditions and pay packages are more satisfactory in Israel than Gulf countries. As a result, for the last 10 years youths from two Telugu states thronged Israel for employment.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle from Israel on Thursday night, Telangana-Israel Association working president Bommakanti Maheshwar Goud said that they are safe in Israel. Each household has safety bunker and people rushed to their safety with sirens blown by Israel authorities minutes before rocket attacks, he said.

Maheshwar Goud said that food and accommodation is available and they are doing daily work as usual. Rocket attack claimed the life of Keralite Soumya, just one kilometre away from our residence, he explained. Most of the Telugus are working as caregivers in Israel, he added. Israel government takes utmost care for safety and welfare of all citizens without any discrimination, he said.