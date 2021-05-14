Nation Other News 13 May 2021 Farmers in AP thank ...
Farmers in AP thank CM Jagan after getting Rythu Bharosa money

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 14, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated May 14, 2021, 12:13 am IST
An amount of Rs. 275.23 crore was released and it will benefit around 5,00,216 farmers for the third straight year
 Each farmer received Rs. 7,500 under the direct benefit transfer scheme. (Photo: Twitter)

Kurnool: Farmers in the district expressed delight after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released cash assistance into their accounts under the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan Scheme on Thursday.

An amount of Rs. 275.23 crore was released and it will benefit around 5,00,216 farmers for the third straight year. This comes as a timely relief to the aggrieved farming community in the wake of corona pandemic.

 

Each farmer received Rs. 7,500 under the direct benefit transfer scheme. Each year, every eligible farmer gets Rs 13,500 in two installments. Around 7.11 lakh farmers are eligible to receive the benefit in the district under the Rythu Bharosa scheme for the financial year 2021-22.

Thanking the Chief Minister, Kuruva Pedda Eswarayya, a native of Chinna Tekur in Kallur mandal, said that he cultivates onion in his three and a half acres of land. “Every year for the past three years, I have been getting `13,500. My financial position has stabilised and I need not scamper around for loans to save standing crops,” he said.

 

Golla Yellappa, another farmer from Gudur village, said it was a timely gift from the empathetic Chief Minister, who kept up his word.

“I have five acres of cultivable land and it is the only source of my livelihood. Even Rythu Bharosa Kendras have been assisting us in selecting the right inputs for farming activities,” he said.

Maddileti from Rudravaram pointed out that “growing crops in Kharif season is a nightmare as we have to pool resources. Taking loans was the only option. But the financial assistance given by the Chief Minister has eased our dependence on loans that are taken at high interest rates.”

 

