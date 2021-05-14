EC postpones MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana due to Covid

The CEC said that elections will be held only after the Covid situation improves. (Photo: AP/File)

Hyderabad: Keeping the Covid pandemic situation in mind, the Election Commission has postponed the Legislative Council elections from the MLA quota elections in both the Telugu states.

Announcing the decision in a statement on Thursday, the CEC said that elections will be held only after the Covid situation improves.

Three MLC sets will be vacant on May 31 in Andhra Pradesh. In Telangana state, the tenure of six MLCs will end this month. It includes that of Legislative Council chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy, deputy chairman Neti Vidyasagar, former deputy chief minister Kadiam Srihari, Fariduddin, Akula Lalitha and Bodakunti Venkateswarlu. The term of Prof. M Srinivas Reddy, who was nominated in the Governor’s quota, is also ending this month.

The six MLCs under the MLAs’ quota and one under Governor quota must be in place by June 16 in Telangana state.