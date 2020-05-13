50th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

74,954

624

Recovered

24,896

443

Deaths

2,437

22

Maharashtra244275125921 Gujarat89043246537 Tamil Nadu8718205161 Delhi7639251286 Rajasthan40562378115 Madhya Pradesh39861860225 Uttar Pradesh3573175880 West Bengal2173612198 Andhra Pradesh2051105646 Punjab191417132 Telangana132682232 Jammu and Kashmir93445510 Karnataka92543331 Bihar8303826 Haryana78034211 Kerala5254894 Odisha437683 Chandigarh187283 Jharkhand172793 Tripura15220 Uttarakhand69461 Assam65401 Himachal Pradesh65353 Chhatisgarh59490 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1290 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 13 May 2020 Khairatabad Ganesh i ...
Nation, In Other News

Khairatabad Ganesh idol to be 1 ft tall if no Covid-19 vaccine found by Aug. 22

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 13, 2020, 3:01 pm IST
Updated May 13, 2020, 3:01 pm IST
Oganisers of Hyderabad's most popular Ganesh pandal make a vow
File photo of the Ganesh idol set up at Khairatabad in Hyderabad. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)
 File photo of the Ganesh idol set up at Khairatabad in Hyderabad. (DC Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: The iconic Ganesh idol to be set up at Khairatabad in central Hyderabad every year may not be a big one this year. The Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee said on Tuesday that if a cure or vaccine for Covid-19 isn’t found by August, it will commission only an one-foot tall idol for the festival.

The committee had originally planned a ‘Karra pooja’ on May 18, which marks the beginning of the construction of the idol. On Tuesday it cancelled it in view of the lockdown.

 

S. Sudharshan, president of the committee, said: “We will see until August 22 (Ganesh Chathurthi) for news of a vaccine or cure. The earlier we know the better it will be because we can start work on getting the idol built. If we don’t hear anything, we will install a one foot tall idol at the Ganesh temple.”

 This would be the 66th edition of the Khariatabad Ganesh. The committee was planning to install a 66-foot tall idol this year.

R. Shashidhar, secretary of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee, which looks after Ganesh pandals across the city, said he was hoping for normalcy to return by August.

The committee oversaw over one lakh pandals in the Greater Hyderabad area in 2019. “We pray that the crisis is over by then. We are monitoring the situation closely. We will discuss with the government how we should proceed. Whatever happens, we will follow all rules of social-distancing and so on,” he said.

“Ganesh Chathurthi festivities create many jobs and crores worth of business in the state. We only hope things will return to normal by August,” he added.

...
Tags: khairatabad ganesh idol, covid vaccine, ganesh utsav committee
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


