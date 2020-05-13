Khairatabad Ganesh idol to be 1 ft tall if no Covid-19 vaccine found by Aug. 22

Hyderabad: The iconic Ganesh idol to be set up at Khairatabad in central Hyderabad every year may not be a big one this year. The Khairatabad Ganesh Utsav Committee said on Tuesday that if a cure or vaccine for Covid-19 isn’t found by August, it will commission only an one-foot tall idol for the festival.

The committee had originally planned a ‘Karra pooja’ on May 18, which marks the beginning of the construction of the idol. On Tuesday it cancelled it in view of the lockdown.

S. Sudharshan, president of the committee, said: “We will see until August 22 (Ganesh Chathurthi) for news of a vaccine or cure. The earlier we know the better it will be because we can start work on getting the idol built. If we don’t hear anything, we will install a one foot tall idol at the Ganesh temple.”

This would be the 66th edition of the Khariatabad Ganesh. The committee was planning to install a 66-foot tall idol this year.

R. Shashidhar, secretary of the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Committee, which looks after Ganesh pandals across the city, said he was hoping for normalcy to return by August.

The committee oversaw over one lakh pandals in the Greater Hyderabad area in 2019. “We pray that the crisis is over by then. We are monitoring the situation closely. We will discuss with the government how we should proceed. Whatever happens, we will follow all rules of social-distancing and so on,” he said.

“Ganesh Chathurthi festivities create many jobs and crores worth of business in the state. We only hope things will return to normal by August,” he added.