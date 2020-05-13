K T Ramarao sneezes

Hyderabad: Telangana's information technology minister K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday told his well-wishers that there was nothing to worry about his health as he was just suffering from a bout of allergic cold with which he has been struggling for many years.

He was responding through a tweet to numerous anxious inquiries on social media platforms about his health following visuals of him at a meeting in Sircilla showing that he had symptoms of a severe cold.

Worrying about the health of the minister, several of his well-wishers wanted to know what exactly his state was. G. Subramanya Sastry, one of many concerned citizens, said in a post on Twitter: “Sir, disturbed to know that you were down with flu symptoms yesterday in Sircilla. Concerned about your health. You have been an anti-Covid19 warrior since the virus engulfed us, unmindful of your health. Please reassure us about your health. You are our hope. Please take care.”

The minister replied: “Many thanks for your concern, Sir. Perfectly well now. Developed an allergic cold (struggling for many years) en route to Siricilla.’ He continued, “Didn’t want to cancel my visit suddenly as it would inconvenience many people. Apologies for any inconvenience I may have caused inadvertently.”