49th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

74,079

3,310

Recovered

24,145

1,596

Deaths

2,410

116

Maharashtra244275125921 Gujarat89043246537 Tamil Nadu8718205161 Delhi7639251286 Rajasthan40562378115 Madhya Pradesh39861860225 Uttar Pradesh3573175880 West Bengal2173612198 Andhra Pradesh2051105646 Punjab191417132 Telangana132682232 Jammu and Kashmir93445510 Karnataka92543331 Bihar8303826 Haryana78034211 Kerala5254894 Odisha437683 Chandigarh187283 Jharkhand172793 Tripura15220 Uttarakhand69461 Assam65401 Himachal Pradesh65353 Chhatisgarh59490 Meghalaya13101 Puducherry1290 Goa770 Manipur220 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
Nation Other News 13 May 2020 Horrible mixup: Covi ...
Nation, In Other News

Horrible mixup: Covid negative body buried instead of Covid+ body

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | D SIVA RAMI REDDY
Published May 13, 2020, 1:51 pm IST
Updated May 13, 2020, 1:51 pm IST
Family furious as authorities say the rules don't allow the body to be exhumed
Representative image only. (AFP)
 Representative image only. (AFP)

Kurnool: Sixty-six-year-old A Rambabu of Budhawarapeta locality died at the Kurnool Government General Hospital (KGGH) on Monday. Samples were taken from his body to test for Covid-19, as is the protocol now. His body was kept in the mortuary of the hospital while the test results were awaited.

On Tuesday, the test results came, negative, and his family was told to go to the mortuary to collect the body.

 

At the mortuary, the deceased man’s relatives were shocked when they were handed someone else’s body, a man much younger, to them. This was the body of a a 36-year-old person, who address tag said he was a resident of S Nagappa Street in Kurnool.

He had died the same day as Rambabu, and his samples too had been sent for testing. They had returned positive. So the records said the body was quickly buried.

To their horror, reality began to dawn on Rambabu’s family: if this man lying dead in the morgue was not Rambabu, where the hell was Rambabu’s body?

And if a body was indeed buried because they thought it was Covid-19 positive, was it possible that they buries Rambabu’s body and kept the Covid-positive man’s body in the morgue instead.

That’s exactly what happened.

Enraged, the relatives of Rambabu marched to the district collector’s office, demanding that the authorities exhume Rambabu’s body and hand it over to them to perform the last rites as per their family tradition.

The health authorities tried to convince them that exhuming the body from a burial place designated burial place for Covid victims would lead to further complications. Which bereaved family would accept that?

Now, the authorities have a problem: They have a Ccovid-19 body on hand, and they have to dig up a non-Covid body against all safety protocols.

Collector G. Veera Pandian, who has cut a sorry figure for the exponential growth of Covid-19 positive cases in Kurnool district, has appointed a three-member committee to find a solution to this problem.

Following this, the relatives called off their protest.

Inquiries revealed that the 36-year-old male was admitted to the hospital on May 9 with symptoms of Covid-19. Rambabu, 66, had been undergoing treatment in the same hospital since May 7 for some other ailment. Rambabu died on May 9 and the Covid patient on May 10.

 As the samples of both persons were sent for a Covid test, the hospital authorities did not hand over the bodies to their relatives but kept them in the mortuary.

“The results came back Monday and the staff made a mistake and sent the body of the 60-year-old man, who tested negative, to the designated burial ground for Covid patients and it was duly buried,” said Dr G. Narendranath Reddy, in-charge superintendent of KGGH.

Rambabu’s son Ramesh said, “We lost our father. He tested negative for Covid yet they buried him assuming it to be positive. As the eldest son, it is my responsibility to perform the last rites of my father and my failure to do so will haunt me my lifetime,” he told Deccan Chronicle, his voice choked with emotion.

It was found that the staff did not maintain records well. They even entered Rambabu’s name wrongly in the death report as well as the register as Kama Babu. The authorities rectified the name after the relatives complained.

“Such is the unprofessional and indifferent attitude of the staff,” lamented Ramesh.

Meanwhile, the collector constituted the committee with Kurnool Medical College Principal Dr Chandrasekhar, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Rama Giddaiah, and the KGGH superintendent. Dr Reddy said the body of the Covid patient was kept in the mortuary and would be buried at the Lakshmipuram Covid burial ground after duly informing his relatives of the protocols.

The DMHO said the relatives of the Covid patient have been quarantined.

...
Tags: kurnol government general hospital, kgg, covid-19, funeral, burial
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


Latest From Nation

Representational image.

India to operate 7 flights to bring back stranded Indians in Australia

File image of P. Chidambaram (PTI)

Chidambaram mocks PM's Rs 20L crore package as 'headline and blank page'

Firefighters walk with oxygen cylinders outside LG Polymers plant, the site of a chemical gas leak, in Vishakhapatnam. (AP)

South Korea sends delegation to probe Vizag gas tragedy

Walking an average of 80 km a day, they had covered a distance of 320 km and reached Bhadrachalam in 40-degree Celsius heat on Tuesday, when all of a sudden the young man collapsed.

Worker decides to walk 500 km from Hyderabad to Odisha, falls dead at Bhadrachalam



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

MS Dhoni’s new look shocks fans

MS Dhoni with daughter Ziva
 

'My uncle died Covid positive. But his death was not listed as a Covid death. Why?'

Representative photo. (AFP)
 

Wanna know what the deal is with Bitcoin? Get your geek on, here's an explainer

In this file photo taken on March 19, 2018 a technician inspects bitcoin mining at Bitfarms in Saint Hyacinthe, Quebec. (Photo | AFP)
 

Women depend on online pharmacies, googled guides as abortion clinics stay shut in US

Beyond the legal ramifications, how does one find websites where the pills are sold? How do you make sure you get them quickly? What is the pain like? Dozens of women are exchanging advice, tips and notes about their experiences in the abortion forum on the popular social network Reddit.
 

Girl in Bareilly, boy in Mumbai: Big fat shaadi goes online, clicking and streaming

This combination photo shows bride Keerti Narang posing for a picture at her home in Bareilly before her marriage with groom Sushen Dang who is seen dancing with his family in Mumbai, and a priest who solemnised the marriage sitting in Chhattisgarh. Under lockdown and far apart, Sushen Dang and Keerti Narang went online to say their marriage vows -- and pulled off a spectacular Indian wedding complete with thousands of guests and raucous Bollywood dancing. (Photo | AFP)
 

Thought H-1B workers had it great? Report says Google, Microsoft pay them below par

The report alleged that major US-based technology firms that hire H-1B workers directly had significant shares of their certified H-1B positions assigned as Level 1 or Level 2, the two lowest wage levels in fiscal 2019, both of which are below the local median wage.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Mumbai: Muslim neighbours perform last rites of Hindu man amid lockdown

Representational image.

Worker decides to walk 500 km from Hyderabad to Odisha, falls dead at Bhadrachalam

Walking an average of 80 km a day, they had covered a distance of 320 km and reached Bhadrachalam in 40-degree Celsius heat on Tuesday, when all of a sudden the young man collapsed.

Migrant worker who survived Auranagabad train tragedy traumatized by haunting images

Migrant worker who survived Auranagabad train tragedy traumatized by haunting images. (PTI Photo)

MP: Chambal’s ‘Robinhood’ bandit Mohar Singh passes away at 92

Mohar Singh Gurjar

Andhra Pradesh has 1000 more corona cases than Telangana. Here's a simple reason why

Despite the easing of restrictions from Monday, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials to keep promoting awareness of physical distancing. (DC Photo: Tejo Roy)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham