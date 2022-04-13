Over 10K in Khammam district apply for 2BHK houses on own sites

Incidentally, state government has been facing problems to meet the increasing demand for 2 BHK houses from beneficiaries. In many cases, it has to first find the land and then start construction. (Representational Photo:DC)

KHAMMAM: Khammam authorities have received 10,420 applications from poor in 21 mandals of the district for constructing 2 BHK houses on their own sites. Officials have to first check whether or not these sites belong to the applicants. Only upon that can the applications be accepted for the 2 BHK scheme.

A preliminary survey in 20 mandals has revealed that 4,688 dwellers have no pattas for their lands. However, government has been supplying water and power to these dwellings. Regularising these lands in the names of occupants is in itself a major task for district officials.

Incidentally, state government has been facing problems to meet the increasing demand for 2 BHK houses from beneficiaries. In many cases, it has to first find the land and then start construction. Officials and government have been facing flak from eligible families who could not get houses allotted in their own names. Thus, the government decided to let eligible poor families construct permanent 2 BHK houses on their own lands by sanctioning them ₹ 3 lakh each.

Under this, 5,493 applications for house site regularisation have been received from Khammam urban mandal alone, followed by Sattupalli 1,409, Khammam Rural 694, Kusumanchi 601, Wyra 512, Vemsoor 322, Konigerla 239, Penuballi 236, Chintakani 216, Kallur 144, Raghunadhapalem 142, Thirumalayapalem 96, Tallada 90, Madhira and Enkoor 75 each, and 42 from Mudigonda mandal.

As per available information, most applications for 2 BHK housing on own lands have been received from medium-level towns.