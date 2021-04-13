Ramzan to be observed amidst restrictions

The APSWB has also ordered frequent cleaning and disinfection of the mosque after every prayer. — Representational image/DC

VIJAYAWADA: The Ramzan prayers would be performed once again amidst restrictions imposed by the government in the wake of a surge in Coronavirus cases. The Muslims had observed Ramzan fast under the shadow of the Covid-19 pandemic last year also.

The Islamic month of Ramzan, which is considered a holy month by the Muslims, will begin on Wednesday. The government has issued a set of Corona guidelines for the prayers to be conducted in mosques.

The Andhra Pradesh State Wakf Board (APSWB) issued a circular on the commencement of Ramzan instructing all managing bodies of Wakf institutions to make necessary arrangements at mosques and Idgah grounds to avoid inconvenience to the namazis following the Covid-19 protocol.

According to APSWB’s instructions, hand sanitisers should be made available at the entry and exit points at every wakf institution by its management. Before entering the masjid, everybody must sanitise his hands with a sanitiser or a soap. “Social distancing at the entry and exit of the mosque must be maintained,” it directed.

The Namazis/Musallies visiting the waqf institutions must use masks mandatorily and follow social distance. Hugging and handshake need to be avoided. Only asymptomatic persons would be allowed in the mosques. Senior citizens, children and people with cough, cold or fever are advised to avoid visiting the masjid.

The APSWB has also ordered frequent cleaning and disinfection of the mosque after every prayer. Masjid floor, Wazu area, toilet area, must be cleaned multiple times with phenyl, Dettol and other disinfectants. Cleaning of masjid carpets and wadhu/ablution tank (House) also need to be ensured. The community kitchens, langars, Anndaan etc., must follow physical distancing norms during the preparation and distribution of food.

APSWB strictly instructed everyone coming to the Masjid for prayers to perform wadhu at home and bring his own prayer mat or Jaye Namaz (Janimaaz) and maintain social distance.

Namazis Md Ishtiyak and Shujaur Rahman said they were deprived of conventional five times Namaz and Taraveeh prayers last year due to lockdown. This year, they observed the same could continue. “There is no lockdown this year which is a good relief but we are going to follow Corona protocol without fail in mosques to contain the spread of the pandemic,” they said.

Muslim JAC convener Muneer Ahmed, Imam Mufti Yousuf, Moulana Naseer Umri and others appealed to the Muslim community to complete wadhu (ablution) and iftar at their houses and to follow Covid-19 norms in the mosques during the prayers without fail.