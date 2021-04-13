Nation Other News 13 Apr 2021 Panchagam predicts e ...
Panchagam predicts end of pandemic, good days for Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 13, 2021, 11:46 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2021, 11:46 pm IST
The priest predicted that AP would emerge prosperous with abundant rainfall and a surge in business due to containment of Covid-19 this year
 After the programme, the siddanthi blessed the Chief Minister and presented Ugadi Pachadi. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu New Year Panchangam (almanac) predicts an end to the Coronavirus pandemic and good days for Andhra Pradesh this year.

During Panchanga Sravanam (almanac reading) programme conducted on Ugadi festival to mark the beginning to Plava nama samvatsara at the Chief Minister’s camp office at Tadepalli on Tuesday, priest predicted that Andhra Pradesh would emerge prosperous with abundant rainfall and a surge in business due to the containment of Covid-19 this year.

 

Government siddanthi Kappaganthula Subbaraju Somayajulu recited the new panchangam in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, ministers and eminent persons.

Observing that the meaning of Plava is a ship, the Chief Minister wished for abundant rainfall, good luck to farmers, and every sister would be happy.

Extending his Ugadi greetings to people, the Chief Minister wished prosperity for every house in the state and that everyone would win the war against Covid.

The siddanthi said the state economy would improve this year due to the planetary movements of Guru and Shukra grahas. He also observed that the Chief Minister’s personal horoscope also augurs well for the state. He said Guru’s stay in the Kumbha rashi for nine months, which would usher in copious rains, increase milk production, education, agriculture and finance sectors, which would give best results with all-round development.

 

After the programme, the siddanthi blessed the Chief Minister and presented Ugadi Pachadi. Priests of the Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanams (TTD) blessed the Chief Minister with vedic hymns and presented him the TTD Panchangam and Prasadam.

The Chief Minister felicitated the siddanthi, Durga Malleswara Swamy temple chief priest Lingambatla Durga Prasad, Markapuram-based priest A.V.K. Narasimhacharyulu, Tenali-based priest Mamillapalli Mruthyunjaya Prasad and deputy chief priest Kota Ravi Kumar and Vedic scholar R.V.S. Yajulu.

...
