Moon not sighted; Ramzan month begins tomorrow

HYDERABAD: The moon crescent, which marks the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan, was not spotted in Hyderabad and other parts of the country on Monday. Ramzan will begin from Wednesday. Taraweeh, the special Ramzan prayers, will begin on Tuesday, and end with the sighting of the next moon.

Markazi Ruyat-e-Hilaal Committee of Sadar Majlis Ulema-e-Deccan made the announcement following a meeting for moon sighting.

General secretary of the committee, Moulana Qubool Badsha Shuttari, informed the media that the moon could not be sighted due to thick clouds all over the state. The committee did not receive any testimony of the new moon being sighted from any part of the country, he said.