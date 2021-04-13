Nation Other News 13 Apr 2021 Moon not sighted; Ra ...
Nation, In Other News

Moon not sighted; Ramzan month begins tomorrow

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Apr 13, 2021, 12:14 am IST
Updated Apr 13, 2021, 12:52 am IST
Markazi Ruyat-e-Hilaal Committee of Sadar Majlis Ulema-e-Deccan made the announcement following a meeting for moon sighting
Ramzan will begin from Wednesday. Taraweeh, the special Ramzan prayers, will begin on Tuesday, and end with the sighting of the next moon. (Photo: DC)
 Ramzan will begin from Wednesday. Taraweeh, the special Ramzan prayers, will begin on Tuesday, and end with the sighting of the next moon. (Photo: DC)

HYDERABAD: The moon crescent, which marks the commencement of the holy month of Ramzan, was not spotted in Hyderabad and other parts of the country on Monday. Ramzan will begin from Wednesday. Taraweeh, the special Ramzan prayers, will begin on Tuesday, and end with the sighting of the next moon.

Markazi Ruyat-e-Hilaal Committee of Sadar Majlis Ulema-e-Deccan made the announcement following a meeting for moon sighting.

 

General secretary of the committee, Moulana Qubool Badsha Shuttari, informed the media that the moon could not be sighted due to thick clouds all over the state. The committee did not receive any testimony of the new moon being sighted from any part of the country, he said.

Tags: ramzan in hyderabad, ramzan month from tomorrow, moon not sighted for ramzan, moon not visible for ramzan, ramzan prayers
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


