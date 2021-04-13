Hyderabad: Many areas flooded in light rainfall due to poor state of nalas

IMD predicted that many districts could see temperatures drop. The next two days will see more of rainfall in the city and other parts of the state. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Light rainfall on Monday has exposed the poor state of the city nalas. A few minutes’ rain saw water-flow being severely hit at many points across the city. Water stagnation or flooding was heavy at Ranigunj, causing serious inconvenience to commuters travelling between Patny Centre and Ranigunj.

An hour-long traffic jam was reported at Ranigunj during the day. Corporation authorities alerted disaster response force (DRF) teams. They came in and cleared several bottlenecks at Ranigunj, Panjagutta, Somajiguda, Banjara Hills and Alwal.

With IMD predicting rainfall for three more days, civic authorities will have a hard task ahead amid the nala de-silting works at about 350 locations.

A GHMC official said the corporation staff has been put on higher alert at 55 locations. "The light spell and cloudy weather have already created panic. Amid the ongoing nala desilting works, the city is bound to submerge at several locations,'' he said.

IMD predicted that many districts could see temperatures drop. The next two days will see more of rainfall in the city and other parts of the state. The districts that could experience light to moderate rain in the next four days are Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar and Wanaparthy. Some areas may also experience hailstorms.

Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely in some parts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Telangana by April 15, as per the IMD prediction.