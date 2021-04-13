Nation Other News 13 Apr 2021 Covid-19 hits Ugadi ...
Nation, In Other News

Covid-19 hits Ugadi celebrations in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 13, 2021, 11:51 pm IST
Updated Apr 14, 2021, 12:08 am IST
Though there was no lockdown this year, the state culture department has not given permission or issued instructions to hold the festival
Priests offer puja to Goddess Kanakadurga at the temple on the occasion of Ugadi celebrations in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (DC Image)
 Priests offer puja to Goddess Kanakadurga at the temple on the occasion of Ugadi celebrations in Vijayawada on Tuesday. (DC Image)

KAKINADA: The traditional Ugadi celebrations remained muted in Godavari districts because of the surging cases of Covid-19 disease.

The state government used to celebrate Ugadi as an official festival by arranging Panchanga Sravanam (citation of the Telugu new almanac calendar) programme, recitation of poetry and other cultural activities.

 

The government could not celebrate the festival officially due to covid-19 lockdown last year. This year also the Ugadi celebrations were low-profile and officials did not take up any culture programmes due to the second wave of Covid-19 scare.

Though there was no lockdown this year, the state culture department has not given permission or issued any instructions to the district administrations to hold the festival. Many poets and artists who were eagerly waiting for the fete to prove their talent and also receive awards, were disappointed.

 

Sources, however, said the shortage of funds at the culture department is another reason for the muted celebrations.

“We welcome the government’s decision to suspend the official celebration of traditional festivals like “Ugadi’’ to prevent gathering at one place. But the government did not ban other programmes which led to overcrowding. For example, the government has held felicitation functions to volunteers, which was attended by thousands of people. Many of the programmes such as agitations, processions and others are being allowed. Such acts have led to many doubts that the government was intentionally trying to suppress the Hindu festivals’’, said Chinta Gopi Sarma Siddanti, an almanac writer and also Bhuvaneswari Peetham chief at Peddapuram.

 

He said that all Hindus abide by the government actions to curb the virus but at the same time, the government should give equal importance to Hindu festivals.

Even in villages also there were drastic changes in celebrating the festival. Every Ugadi day, the farmers used to begin ploughing their lands early hours as per suggestions given by the astrologers. But, for the past few years, the farmers did not do it due to mechanisation in agriculture.

The tilling of the lands with bullocks have almost disappeared and also traditional forms of entertainment are also gradually vanishing from the villages.

 

In this Ugadi festival, there was an acute shortage of “Neem flower’’ which is very important for “Ugadi pachadi’’ as the flowering stage has almost ended and a limited quantity of “Neem Flower’’ is available to the people and there was great demand for it.

...
Tags: no ugadi celebrations in godavari districts, no money with cultural department andhra pradesh, no lockdown no ugadi celebrations, chinta gopi sarma siddhanti, andhra pradesh government not giving importance to hindu festivals, no tilling of land due to mechanisation of agriculture, shortage of nee flower for ugadi pacchadi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


Latest From Nation

Vials containing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19. (AP)

Centre to fast-track emergency approval for all foreign-produced Covid vaccines

Five hours before the end of the ban on her campaign, Ms Banerjee cut short her dharna at around 3 pm and headed for home at Harish Chatterjee Street in Kalighat. —AP

Mamata wraps up dharna after EC imposes ban against 3 BJP leaders

After the programme, the siddanthi blessed the Chief Minister and presented Ugadi Pachadi. — DC Image/C. Narayana Rao

Panchagam predicts end of pandemic, good days for Andhra Pradesh

The APSWB has also ordered frequent cleaning and disinfection of the mosque after every prayer. — Representational image/DC

Ramzan to be observed amidst restrictions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Kerala to host annual folk art fest from February 20

Representational Image (Twitter@asialuxe_travel)

Bombay HC judge who gave controversial verdicts takes oath as its additional judge

Justice Ganediwala's earlier tenure as an additional judge of the Bombay High Court ended on Friday and took oath as the high court's additional judge for one more year (PTI)

Telangana makes face masks mandatory, restrictions imposed on religious events

Any deviation in this regard shall attract prosecution under Section 51 to 60 of Disaster Management Act 2005 and Section 188 IPC as well as other applicable laws, the GO said. (Representational Photo: DC/ Narayana Rao).

COVID-19 surge: Passengers to Bengaluru will now need a negative test report

Senior officials in the Union health ministry said there is no need to panic as the government has ensured that there is no shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in the country. — DC Photo

Rs 5,000 cr annual loss to Western Railway due to COVID-19 crisis: Official

During the COVID-19 lockdown last year, the WR ran 1,234 Shramik Special trains from May 1 to 31 to ferry about 19 lakh people to their destinations in different states. (PTI file photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham