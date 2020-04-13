Pet dog dies saving owner from snake bite

Proving that a dog is indeed man’s best friend, a pet dog saved his owner from a cobra bite by sacrificing his own life.

Mr Achepalli Kishore, a registered medical practitioner, lives with his family in Brahmalakunta Colony in Kallur in Khammam district with their pet dog Snoopy, a Pomeranian. While Mr Kishore was asleep in his room, a wheat coloured cobra entered the room and Snoopy instantly reacted to it.

The dog tried to catch the snake without disturbing Mr Kishore’s sleep. The cobra hid in a steel box, but Snoopy dragged it out and tried to hold on to it.

Mr Kishore woke up from the noise and saw the cobra and Snoopy fighting. He tried to kill the snake, which turned on him. Sensing the danger to Mr Kishore, Snoopy leapt up and caught the cobra but got bitten by it.

The cobra was killed by others in the house and Snoopy was rushed to a veterinary hospital but died on the way.

A sorrowful Kishore said, “My dog saved my life by sacrificing his life. He dived into the air like a warrior onto the cobra and caught it in the middle of it. It is a sad incident in my life.”

People who heard about the incident visited Kishore’s house to see the dog and Mr Kishore would explain how the animal fought to save him. Mr Kishore’s daughter Sravya, who was crying said, “Snoopy used to wake us up in the morning. Who will do that duty from tomorrow? And he saved my dad from a cobra bite.”

Mr Kishore sat by the body of Snoopy for a long time, weeping.