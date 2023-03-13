IMD issues yellow alert for Telangana districts

According to the IMD, the trough in westerly winds was extending between 3.1 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level along the north, which could bring light to moderate rains or thundershowers to the state. (Representational DC Image)

HYDERABAD: Due to low pressure in the Bay of Bengal, rain and thunderstorms are forecast in the state in the coming days, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue yellow alerts for many districts in Telangana.

According to the IMD, the trough in westerly winds was extending between 3.1 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level along the north, which could bring light to moderate rains or thundershowers to the state. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Bhadrachalam was 37.6 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature in Rajendranagar was 16.5 degrees.

Yellow alerts have been issued for the following districts in the state: Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak, Warangal, Vikarabad, Hanamkonda, Padapally, Bhupalpally, Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nalgonda, and Mahabubnagar.

For the next 48 hours, the weather in the city will be largely clear, with haze in the mornings. Nonetheless, the weather will be characterised by strong winds of 6-8 kmph, most likely from the south-easterlies, with maximum and minimum temperatures of 34 and 22 degrees, respectively.