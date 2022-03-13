Patient care services in Telangana govt hospitals get shot in the arm

As per GO No. 31, the proposal to implement the IHFMS was submitted on January 29 by the director of medical education (DME) and the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) commissioner. GO 31 approved the same and apart from hospitals, it also extends to institutions, nursing colleges and nursing schools in the state. — Representational image/PTI

HYDERABAD: The health department issued a government order (GO) on Sunday approving the Integrated Hospital Facility Management Services (IFHMS) for improving patient care services in government hospitals. A second GO provides 16 per cent reservation to agencies owned by persons from SC communities in contracts related to provision of IFHMS in government hospitals.

As per GO No. 31, the proposal to implement the IHFMS was submitted on January 29 by the director of medical education (DME) and the Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) commissioner. GO 31 approved the same and apart from hospitals, it also extends to institutions, nursing colleges and nursing schools in the state.

The GO states that the policy of providing manpower of one person for 7,000 sq. ft. of built-up area and one person per 27,000 sq. ft. for open area, which was currently applicable to medical colleges, is also extended to nursing colleges and nursing schools.

The 16 per cent reservation for agencies owned by persons from SC communities, as per GO No. 32, shall apply in all hospitals having sanctioned bed strength of up to 500 beds. Of the 122 hospitals with a bed strength of less than 100, which are classified as Category A hospitals, contracts for 20 of them are reserved for agencies owned by SCs while eight of the 52 Category B hospitals, with a bed strength between 100 and 500, are reserved for SCs.

The specific hospitals to be reserved in each category shall be selected by transparent drawing of lots. The minimum turnover requirement for reserved hospitals shall be relaxed by 50 per cent for agencies belonging to persons from SC community, states the GO.

The implementation and monitoring of the reservation policy and identification of reserved hospitals shall be overseen by a committee consisting of the DME, the TVVP commissioner and the TSMSIDC MD.