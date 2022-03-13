Featured 13 Mar 2022 Class VI girl seeks ...
Featured

Class VI girl seeks traffic DCP’s help to set right GHMC

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Mar 13, 2022, 12:41 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2022, 6:59 am IST
Saher said engineers of Circle 20 of GHMC Serilingampally zone had not acted on the orders of DCP of Cyberabad
HYDERABAD: A Class VI student has approached the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Madhapur, to complain against the GHMC for not following instructions of the traffic police to set up safety measures on the stretch of road from Q-City to My Home Vihanga in Gachibowli.

Her complaint was triggered by an accident involving a car and a two-wheeler on Saturday.

 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, 11-year-old Saher Kaur said engineers of Circle 20 of GHMC Serilingampally zone had not acted on the directions of the then traffic DCP of Cyberabad, S. Vijay Kumar.

“It’s a six-lane road and people just zoom past without safety measures. In the last few months, we have seen at least 7-8 accidents on this stretch. After witnessing an accident today, I took my father, who is a social activist, along with me to the DCP Madhapur’s office to complain about this. DCP Shilpavalli ma’am assured us that action will be taken,” she said. 

 

Shilpavalli said she had forwarded her complaint to the officials concerned.

Saher’s father Ramanjeet Singh said the junction poses a big threat. “My daughter and I saw the accident on Saturday and she asked me why we were not doing anything about this. After helping the injured biker to hospital, we left to meet the Madhapur DCP. She called them (GHMC officials) immediately but I guess being a weekend, nobody was there to respond. However, she asked us to be in touch and assured that changes will happen,” he said. 

 

 “I will also see what we can do together with the GHMC. The traffic officials had written a letter to make changes. Necessary measures will be taken,” DCP Shilpavalli said. 

What cops want

-Following an inspection by the Cyberabad police, the following changes were suggested

-Lay speed tables on both sides of the road at TNGO's Colony U-turn.

-Place speed-reducing measures with reflective studs at My Home Vihanga U-turn, on both sides of the curve in road between TNGO's Colony U-turn and My Home Vihanga, on both sides of the road at Kamdhenu Sweets and on Q-City Road.

 

-Instal sign boards

-Remove debris and mud accumulated on the road opposite Kamdhenu Sweets

Tags: class vi girl student goes to police, dc madhapur, q-city to my home vihanga accidents
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


